Arsenal reportedly battling Chelsea for the signature of young Nigerian hotshot

Arsenal is reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Lille’s Nigerian star, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian who won the Golden Boot at the 2015 FIFA Under17 World Cup joined the French side in the summer after struggling to break through at Wolfsburg and he has revived his career.

His performances for Lille this season has helped the French men push for another Champions League qualification, but he may not be there for long.

The Express is claiming that Arsenal and a host of other top European sides are considering a move for him.

Mikel Arteta is struggling to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal at the Emirates and it appears that the former Borussia Dortmund man would rather run down his current deal.

Osimhen would be a fine replacement for the Gabon star and his age means that he can still develop under Arteta and have perhaps the same impact that Thierry Henry had at Arsenal.

The same report is also claiming that the French side has already received bids from two Premier League sides and a Spanish team.

The Gunners also face making a decision on the future of Alex Lacazette who has struggled under Mikel Arteta.