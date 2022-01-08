Arsenal reportedly bid €20 million for talented young Brazilian midfielder (incl Video)

Arsenal launch bid for exciting Brazilian youngster

According to a Brazilian news outlet esportes, Arsenal have launched a €20 million move for Palmeiras’ Danilo.

The news has come as a surprise to many, especially when the Gunners were being heavily linked to his countryman Bruno Guimaraes.

The youngster has 40 appearances in Brazil’s topflight league, The Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. Whereas he has played a total of 83 games for his current club, scoring five and assisting the same number of times.

Arsenal have made a proposal for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, worth €20m + €5m in bonuses, to join the club ‘as early as January’. Palmeiras don’t want to sell the 20-year-old until the summer & only a request from the player himself could change their plans. [@portalR7] #afc pic.twitter.com/ORZbXgnnoD — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 8, 2022

The need for a fresh body in central midfield at North London is known to everyone. While Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are out to feature in AFCON, Arsenal have let Ainsley Maitland-Niles join Italian side Roma.

The report further suggests that the Gunners have offered €20 million plus €5 million in bonuses. It’s a deal which will be enticing for any Brazilian club.

Another team interested in the defensive midfielder, who can also play as a central and attacking midfielder, is fellow Premier League side West Ham United. However, their interest is not believed to be as strong as the Gunners.

Palmeiras reportedly do not intend to sell their prized asset until next summer. The player’s current contract runs until 2025 and Danilo also reportedly has a good relationship with the coach and the staff.

The report further suggested that only a personal plea from the player will change the club’s stance on whether to sell him or not in January.

It will be very intriguing to see if Arsenal intensify their pursuit of Danilo in the coming days or not.

Yash Bisht

