Arsenal reportedly chasing Bayern Munich Women star Klara Buhl

Smilla Vallotto of Switzerland (L) and Klara Bühl of Germany battle for the ball (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

The Arsenal Women have their eyes on Bayern Munich forward Klara Buhl. As per Sportbild, the German forward is likely to leave Bayern Munich next summer. Her contract with the German heavyweights expires at the end of the season.

European heavyweights Barcelona Femeni have emerged as serious suitors for her services, but they don’t expect her to limit herself to Liga F. Top clubs in France and the USA reportedly want her.

But these suitors from Spain, the USA, and France have a tough competitor in the WSL for the services of the 24-year-old.

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly keen on Buhl. The good pay in the WSL, where players are paid more than double what the best players at Bayern, is reportedly set to give the WSL sides a great chance of signing her.

Other than the good pay, the professionalism of the WSL is also set to be a convincing factor in getting her on board.

Bayern, upon her departure, are to miss one of the finest players they’ve ever had on their books. In 2020 she joined Munich from Freiburg and has made a total of 137 appearances for them. In these games she’s racked up an impressive 37 goals and has assisted 57 others.

Bayern Munich, of course, isn’t keen on losing her and their women’s football director, Bianca Rech; she recently hinted they want to keep her long term.

“FC Barcelona didn’t come knocking on our door, but they don’t need to either,” said the director of FC Bayern Women. “The player will be free next year. We are in talks with Klara, but that’s just how it is in business.”

If Buhl were to join the supercharged Arsenal women’s attack, which already includes Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius, Beth Mead, Lina Hurtig, and Caitlin Foord, it would elevate their attack to unprecedented heights.

Do the Gooner Women have room for another superstriker on their squad?

Michelle M

