Arsenal reportedly close to handing a new deal to Saka

Mail Sport is reporting that there has been progress in Arsenal’s effort to tie down Bukayo Saka to a new deal.

The teenager has been a revelation for the Arsenal first team this season and his fine showing has drawn the attention of teams like Liverpool and Manchester United (The Express).

The Gunners have been in talks with the player over a new deal as his current contract expires at the end of next season.

Little progress has been reported for a long time now and with the outbreak of the coronavirus, it seems that the Gunners have turned their attention to other matters.

But the Mail Sport report claims that the deal is almost completed and that what is left is just a few final details before they can announce the contract.

The Gunners have been trying their best to settle their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. They have given long-term deals to at least two members of their current team.

Arteta has expressed confidence that a deal for Saka is very close: ‘I am very positive that everything is going to be done with Bukayo very shortly.’ The Spaniard said as quoted in the Mail article.

Saka has been an ever-present in the Arsenal side since Arteta became the boss and he will likely stay for a long time to come.