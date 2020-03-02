Arsenal reportedly close to renewing youngsters contract for the next five years

Arsenal on the verge of tying Bukayo Saka down for five more years.

Arsenal is reportedly close to offering Bukayo Saka a new five years deal after his stunning rise to prominence at the Emirates this season.

The 18-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s most important players this season after filling in perfectly at left-back despite being a natural winger.

Saka has set up at least ten goals for the Gunners this season and his current deal is set to run out soon.

However, Star Sports is claiming that the youngster is set to be offered a new Arsenal contract and the club is in the final stages of preparing the offer.

Mikel Arteta has hailed the youngster’s bravery and invention and has repeatedly called on the club to tie him down to a new deal.

The Spanish manager said: “He deserves a lot of credit for the way he is playing, because he is playing with a lot of courage as well,” Arteta explained.

“You could see the other night that in difficult moments he wanted to make an impact and he wanted to make risky decisions to try to generate goals. And that’s been him.

“He’s been very consistent with his performance, which at that age normally is not a common thing, but yes, I’m really pleased with him.”

Saka has been targeted by other Premier League sides with Liverpool and Manchester United credited with a huge interest in the budding youngster.