Arsenal reportedly closing in on new 5 year contract for William Saliba

Arsenal close to reaching an agreement with Saliba

According to football journalist Rudy Galetii, Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with their 21-year-old center back William Saliba on a new deal.

Despite joining the Gunners in the summer of 2019 in a multi-million-pound deal from French outfit St. Etienne, the player was loaned out for three successive seasons.

Many believed that it was a testament to manager Mikel Arteta’s nominal faith in the French youngster and feared that he would be moved on in the summer of 2022.

However, Saliba stayed despite interest from whole host of clubs across Europe. And now he is flourishing in Arsenal colours.

The defender has become a mainstay in Arteta’s backline, in which he has kept three clean sheets and scored twice in seven league appearances.

His performances in England were rewarded with another call-up to the French national squad and he looks likely to make the cut for the upcoming World Cup in Didier Deschamps squad.

Keeping the youngster at our home base was Arteta and technical director Edu’s top priorities last summer. Now the team is reaping the rewards of more squad depth after his and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival.

Whereas the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira have already made an impact upfront. Fans would hope that the current run which they are in, that has them pinned them at the top of the Premier League chart, is the start of something great.

Yash Bisht

