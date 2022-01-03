Arsenal reportedly closing in on the signing of La Liga superstriker

Arsenal closing in on the signing of La Liga star
According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Arsenal are ‘close to signing’ Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.
The report suggests that Isak’s parent club do not want to sell their prized asset to a La Liga outfit. Thus, ruling Barcelona out of contention to sign him.
The Spanish giants have also acquired Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a multi-million-pound deal. It clearly makes their case of signing another attacker of Isak’s price tag less rational, especially because of their financial troubles.
Alexander Isak is a special talent 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q7AAQfiGVK
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2021
It is an open secret that the Gunners are looking to bolster their options at center forward. Names like Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David have continuously cropped up.
Whether the North London outfit pursue a deal for a striker in January or the summer still remains to be seen. Sanctioning the sale of either Eddie Nketiah or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might prove to be the catalyst.
Real #Sociedad do not want to strengthen #Barçelona who want to sign Alexander #Isak. #Arsenal ‘love’ the player and can offer money upfront for the 22-year-old which gives them the edge over Xavi’s side. (@elnacionalcat 🇪🇸) pic.twitter.com/yz4WxDZwAv
— The Daily Gooner – An Arsenal Podcast (@DailyGoonerPod) January 2, 2022
Mikel Arteta’s preference is to have a striker who’s rounded; a goalscorer who is willing to press down opponents.
The Sweden international, who starred for his country in Euros 2020, reportedly has a release clause of £75.6million (€90m).
That fee is unlikely to prove unsurmountable for Arsenal, who look likely to back Arteta once again. Especially after the current form they are in.
Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Press conference here….
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
I dont see him being worth the fee at all. He’s not worth more than £30 million in my opinion. Not a great scoring record.
There are Alvarez, Vlahovic, Cabral, Dennis, Brereton Diaz.. much more affordable and interesting choices.
75million?
Saka free,
ESR free.
Martinelli 7m.
We don’t need any more mega priced players.
Lacazette 50m Aubameyang 60m Pepe 72m.
When will we learn?
Offer Nketiah + Kolasinac swap no money deal.
Or take him on a 2mill per season loan deal.
“Offer Nketiah + Kolasinac swap no money deal.” If you are being serious you should go seek help honestly.
It different for each player…not academy play good, expensive player bad!
Your examples are just survivourship bias to the max. People can also list a massive line of academy players that failed dismally and expensive players that have done well. Stop only putting out half truths to suit your narrative.
he’s a great striker i like him because he can hold the ball and dribble something that laca and auba are not good at and his link up play is excellent i think he’s a good choice
Isak remains my personal best choice for various
-he can score
-he is young & exciting and will grow with the group
-he can hold and dribble.
I really can say if the value quoted is exorbitant or not, I just really really want him.
A January purchase would have been better for us though.
We most definitely need a striker……Mohamed Bayo of Clermont Foot in League Un is a really athletic forward and on the up. Could really fit in at Arsenal. Can fox-in-the-box and build up play too.
Have only seen him twice playing for Sweden, and in neither occasion did he impress me.Compare that with Watkins of Villa who I have watched closely since his days at Brentford and who invariably makes me wish he was with Arsenal.
Morata isn’t a great goal scorer but he’s good with other stuffs,
Isak, still very young, IMO he’ll be a great buy,
We could also consider the Benfica striker or just buy Adama traore and groom him😁😁😁😁