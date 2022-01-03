Arsenal reportedly closing in on the signing of La Liga superstriker

Arsenal closing in on the signing of La Liga star

According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Arsenal are ‘close to signing’ Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

The report suggests that Isak’s parent club do not want to sell their prized asset to a La Liga outfit. Thus, ruling Barcelona out of contention to sign him.

The Spanish giants have also acquired Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a multi-million-pound deal. It clearly makes their case of signing another attacker of Isak’s price tag less rational, especially because of their financial troubles.

It is an open secret that the Gunners are looking to bolster their options at center forward. Names like Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David have continuously cropped up.

Whether the North London outfit pursue a deal for a striker in January or the summer still remains to be seen. Sanctioning the sale of either Eddie Nketiah or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might prove to be the catalyst.

Mikel Arteta’s preference is to have a striker who’s rounded; a goalscorer who is willing to press down opponents.

The Sweden international, who starred for his country in Euros 2020, reportedly has a release clause of £75.6million (€90m).

That fee is unlikely to prove unsurmountable for Arsenal, who look likely to back Arteta once again. Especially after the current form they are in.

