Arsenal Reportedly Cool Interest in Bayern Munich Winger Amid Contract Uncertainty

Arsenal have continuously been linked to a host of names in their pursuit of forward additions. One name has piqued their interest for a while now and that is Bayern Munich winger, Leroy Sané. The former Manchester City man, who has worked under Mikel Arteta, has been a top target for the Gunners in recent months. Links to the player have intensified in recent weeks due to his contract situation. His contract is up at the end of next month, having signed on a five-year deal back in 2020. The player recently switched agents amid ongoing contract negotiations with the club, which has drawn speculation regarding his future. Bayern have decided to give him time to ponder his next options. If he does decide to move, he will not be short of options, with Chelsea apparently joining the Gunners in having an interest in the winger.

Arsenal Shift Focus to Younger Wide Options

That said, the latest reports coming out of Germany suggest Arsenal have pulled out of the race for his signature. According to Sky Germany, Arsenal have cooled their interest for the time being. The report cited the player’s age as a reason, with the Gunners preferring younger wingers to add to their squad. Players like Rodrygo, Jamie Gittens and Nico Williams are all younger profiles ahead of the German international on Arsenal’s list of targets. Leroy Sané credited Mikel Arteta with helping him both psychologically and on a personal level during their time in Manchester. He also praised him massively for his contributions to help him improve during his City days. The pair spent just over three years together, lifting two Premier League titles in the process before Arteta left in 2019.

Interest Not Fully Ruled Out as Options Narrow

That excellent relationship between the pair meant Arsenal were firm favourites for his signature amid his ongoing contract dispute, but it seems a deal is far from happening. It does make sense that Arsenal have pulled out, considering his high wage demands and the presence of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri on the right flank. That said, the report did not entirely rule them out, so they might actually return to the player if they fail with plan A and B.

