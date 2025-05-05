Arsenal reportedly eyeing Christopher Nkunku as Chelsea exit looms

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after a challenging spell with the Blues.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023 for a fee of £52 million but has struggled to secure regular playing time under manager Enzo Maresca. Injuries and tactical mismatches have limited his impact, with the Frenchman making only nine Premier League starts this season and contributing just three goals in the league. Despite tallying 14 goals across all competitions, most of his success has come in cup matches, leading to frustration over his role in the squad.

According to reports, Nkunku has decided to seek a new challenge, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich among the clubs showing interest in the 27-year-old. Chelsea appear to be open to offers and may accept bids in the region of £35-40 million, a significant reduction from their initial investment.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be an admirer of Nkunku’s versatility and technical ability. The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options, and Nkunku’s capability to play in multiple forward positions could provide valuable depth to the squad.

However, Arsenal may face stiff competition from other European clubs, including Barcelona, who are also monitoring Nkunku’s situation. The player’s desire to participate in the UEFA Champions League next season could influence his decision, and Arsenal’s qualification for the competition may give them an edge in negotiations.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Nkunku’s future remains uncertain. Arsenal’s interest signals their intent to strengthen the squad further, and securing a deal for the French international could be a significant addition to their attacking lineup.

What do you think? Could Nkunku be a good addition to this Arsenal squad?

