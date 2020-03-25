Arsenal reportedly get proactive and seek more info on transfer target

Manchester United have reportedly received a request for more info on Chris Smalling and that request has come from Arsenal.

Smalling has been on loan at AS Roma for the past season and he seems to have revived his career in the Italian capital.

Roma is reportedly keen to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico beyond his current loan spell but the Italians are struggling to pay the £25 million that Manchester United has asked of them.

Arsenal has also entered the race for the defender’s signature and the Gunners have hope that they will beat Roma to his signature.

Fresh reports from Italy via Metro Sports claim that the Gunners have become the latest side to make an offer for him with Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly asking for further information regarding a summer move.

Arteta signed two defenders in the last transfer window, but both players joined on loan and uncertainty remains whether either player will sign on a permanent basis.

Smalling has said that he is more than happy to remain in Italy beyond this season, however, the recent coronavirus outbreak could force him to look for a move back to England.

He would want to be closer to his family and that hands Arsenal an advantage in the race to sign him.