Arsenal reportedly gives up on keeping Aubameyang as they reduce their asking price

Arsenal will reportedly sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £35 million instead of the £50 million they have been asking for.

The Gabon striker will be out of contract at the end of next season and the club is struggling to reach an agreement with him on a new deal.

The former Borussia Dortmund man joined Arsenal for £60 million in 2018 and he has been the club’s top scorer for every season he has completed with them, he even won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season.

He, however, won’t be signing a new contract at the Emirates because Arsenal is unlikely to be finishing in a European spot at the end of this season, according to Star Sports.

It is the same report that is claiming Arsenal will accept as little as £35 million for Aubameyang.

The Gunners would prefer to keep Aubameyang for a few more seasons, but they cannot force him to sign a new contract with them and they have accepted that he will leave them.

If Arsenal fails to sell him off in the coming transfer window, the Gunners run the risk of losing him for free like Aaron Ramsey and the club’s board is determined for that not to happen to them again.