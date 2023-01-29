Arsenal reportedly improves their offer for Caicedo

Arsenal has tabled an improved offer to Brighton for the signature of Moises Caicedo as the Gunners seek to complete the transfer.

The midfielder has emerged as their main target in this transfer window and has been the subject of a huge bid for Mikel Arteta’s side already.

However, Brighton insists he is not for sale and rejected an offer worth around £60m for the Ecuadorian.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the new offer is worth around £70m, £60m plus £10m in add-ons.

The Gunners hope this will be enough to finally get their man. However, the Seagulls could reject the offer.

They have made it clear they want at least £80m for a player they signed in 2021.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Caicedo is not the first player we are signing from Brighton, so we already know what it means to poach anyone from the Seagulls.

Losing a key man in January is not something many clubs like to do and Brighton knows they will struggle to find a replacement for the midfielder this month.

Arsenal must splash the cash to add him to their squad, but is he worth as much as £80m?

