Arsenal reportedly in pole position to sign Romeo Lavia as Liverpool drop out

Arteta had the ambition of overhauling his midfield this summer. While Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey were reportedly set to leave, at least two midfielders were to join. Havertz has already entered, Rice is expected to join, and there’s talk of a third midfielder joining; Romeo Lavia could be this third midfielder.

Interestingly, Arsenal may have just been handed the best chance to seal Romeo Lavia’s swoop, and here’s why:

For the last few days, Liverpool have been seen as the club the Southampton man could move to. Interestingly, Arsenal, who’ve been seen as attractive to many targets linked with them, were not portrayed as favorites in his case.

The latest from the Athletic claims Liverpool may have just given the Gunners the big opportunity to recruit Lavia. The publication suggests the Reds have been scared off by the £50 million price tag the ex-Man City youngster is going for. The unwillingness to reach the Saints’ price tag has them believing they are off, trusting their prodigy Stefan Bajcetic to offer them what Lavia would have

The Gunners now have to take advantage of this situation. With Rice tipped to join and his medical booked, it is time to offload Partey and Xhaka. Affording Lavia should be no problem considering they are said to be willing to spend over £60 million for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea will try to beat them to Lavia, but as things stand, they have their hands full convincing Brighton to sell them, Moises Caicedo.

