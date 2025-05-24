Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Audacious Move for Atletico Madrid star

Arsenal are interested in signing Atletico Madrid and Argentine forward Julián Álvarez this summer. The Gunners are linked with an audacious move for a player just one year into his stay in the Spanish capital. According to El Chiringuito, Arsenal, along with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, are three interested parties looking to sign the former City player. The report revealed talks will commence for the player with the interested sides next week, as Los Rojiblancos brace themselves for a long summer.

During his time at Atletico Madrid Arsenal’s new Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, played a key role in orchestrating some brilliant transfer deals. One notable signing was Julián Álvarez (€75m, rising to €95m).

Álvarez’s Rise Under Simeone Sparks Interest

Julián Álvarez has had a successful debut campaign under Diego Simeone. After arriving for a reported £64m – a figure that could rise to £81m plus add-ons – the Argentine international slotted seamlessly into the Atletico Madrid side. His adaptation was quick, which played a key role in the most productive season of his senior career. Ahead of the final day of the campaign, Álvarez has netted 29 goals this term while providing a further six assists in 53 appearances. This has been his best campaign in front of goal, surpassing his previous personal best of 24 goals in 2021 while playing for River Plate.

Primarily a striker, the Argentine is also adept at playing on the left wing as well as a second striker. His uncanny eye for goal is not his only strong suit, as he is also a capable chance creator. His tally of 39 chances created in La Liga places him in the 95th percentile among strikers this season, which further emphasizes his attacking qualities.

Price Tag and Fit May Prove Divisive

Standing at 5ft 7in, his profile is unlike any striker Arsenal have been linked to in recent weeks. However, that does not take away from the fact that he has the potential to be a quality addition to the Arsenal attack. That said, if the Gunners really fancy a move, the player will command a hefty sum. Having arrived just last summer for a huge transfer fee, he is expected to cost around £100m to convince Atletico Madrid to sell. Andrea Berta could also play a pivotal role in his acquisition due to his ties with Atletico Madrid, as the hunt for a new number nine continues.

Of all the profiles the club has been looking at, Álvarez is the odd one out. That said, he does have an eye for goal, but would that be enough to justify a big money move?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

