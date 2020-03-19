Arsenal reportedly interested in signing Athletic Bilbao central defender

Reports in Spain are claiming that Arsenal is interested in a summer move for Athletic Bilbao star Unai Nunez



The defender has been one of the shining lights for Bilbao this season and if he continues to perform well he might represent a cut-price buy for Mikel Arteta.

The defender recently revealed that he idolises Sergio Ramos. Arsenal fans will be hoping that he only idolises the Real Madrid player in combativeness and not in collecting red cards.

Mikel Arteta is plotting several summer moves and reports in Spain via elgoldigital claim that he has plans to add Nunez to his team.

The report further claims that the defender would cost just £25 million to be released from his contract. That should not be a problem for Arsenal if they are serious about becoming a big team again.

The defender is also being chased by another English team with West Ham United targeting him.

Arteta signed two defenders on loan in the last transfer window and the Spaniard will be hoping that he can sign even more players in the summer.

However, he would probably have to sell off some of his defenders before he can land a new one as the Gunners are currently stocked full in that department.