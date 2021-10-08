Arsenal reportedly keen on 24-year-old Portuguese winger

Arsenal remains keen to see off competition from other clubs to sign Goncalo Guedes.

The Valencia man has had a fine start to this season and the Gunners are now looking to add him to their squad.

Mikel Arteta has signed some impressive players to his group recently and Guedes is one of the attacking players on his wishlist.

Transfermarketweb says the Gunners remain committed to bringing him to England despite interests from other clubs.

Liverpool has been monitoring him as they eye reinforcements for their impressive attack.

The Reds are not the only club that is competing with Arsenal to sign him with Wolves also linked with a move for him.

The attacker’s current deal expires at the end of next season and the report says Valencia has a crucial decision to make soon.

They either have to convince him to sign a new long-term contract with them or they will cash in on him at the next opportunity they get to avoid the player’s value dropping.

The report didn’t say how much Arsenal will pay if they want to sign him now, but transfermarkt says he is currently valued at €25m, a fee that Arsenal should be able to pay.