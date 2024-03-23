Arsenal reportedly keen on Real Madrid keeper to replace Aaron Ramsdale

Andriy Lunin might be the goalie to replace Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale was unfortunate to lose his starting spot at Arsenal this season, leaving some Gooners disappointed. However, with David Raya’s resurgence, the Gooners have gradually become content with the situation. Even so, as ambitious as Raya is, it is believed he would prefer to resuscitate his career by joining a team that would give him plenty of playing time.

With Ramsdale’s departure, Mikel Arteta’s project will lose one quality goalkeeper. With that, another quality goalkeeper signing can’t be unreasonable for Gooners to demand.

Arsenal is interested in Real Madrid’s backup goalkeeper, who has been instrumental for the club during their star keeper’s injuries, according to Defensa Central. The Gunners are apparently certain he will be the ideal Ramsdale successor, which is why they are willing to bring him on board and double his wages, offering a £6 million-a-year deal. In terms of the offer to Real Madrid, Arsenal is willing to pay 17 million euros for the goalkeeper, despite the fact that he is in the final year of his contract.

That being said, if this move goes through, would Lunin be willing to sacrifice being a backup at Santiago Bernabéu for being a backup at Emirates Stadium? We will have to wait and see.

David Raya has demonstrated over the last few months that he is the correct man for this Arsenal team. Obviously, whoever wants to displace him in the Arsenal starting lineup will have to do something spectacular.

Darren N

