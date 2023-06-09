Arsenal reportedly keen on yet another versatile defender for our squad depth

Reports suggest that Arsenal is considering making a move for Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne during the summer transfer window. According to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg, the Gunners, along with unnamed clubs in Spain and Italy, are monitoring the defender’s situation at Leicester.

Leicester is reportedly seeking a transfer fee in the range of €15m (£12.8m) to €20m (£17.1m) for Castagne. The player himself is said to be keen on leaving the club following their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season. Castagne’s versatility, being capable of playing as both a left-back and a right-back, makes him an attractive potential addition to Arsenal’s squad.

If Castagne were to join Arsenal, he would provide additional competition for players such as the continually injury-prone Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 27-year-old Belgian defender has performed well for Leicester, and Arsenal scouts have been monitoring his progress closely. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, reportedly desires more quality and depth in the right-back position. Although Ben White has been utilized in that role, he is better suited to playing centrally, and he will certainly need to return to that position if Saliba does not sign his new contract and needs to be sold. Therefore, acquiring a specialist right-back could a priority for Arsenal this summer.

Joining Arsenal would likely be an enticing opportunity for Castagne, and he would probably be tempted to accept a concrete proposal from the North London club. The 25-year-old is already well-adjusted to the Premier League, and his arrival could make an immediate impact for Arsenal.