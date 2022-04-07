Arsenal reportedly make offer to Real Madrid star to replace Pepe

It doesn’t seem to matter if Nicolas Pepe comes on, plays brilliantly, and scores a goal when called upon, Arsenal fans can guarantee that he will be dropped back to the bench for the next game. Even if Saka looks tired and in need of a rest, he will still be picked ahead of the Frenchman in every single match.

So it would be no surprise if Pepe pushed Arteta to let him leave this summer so he can get back to scoring ways, probably back in France, as Pepe doesn’t seem to have been able to grasp the English language.

So Arsenal will probably need to bring in another winger in the summer to cover for Saka, and a report today in SportsMediaset in Italy, reckons that Arteta is keen on the Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who appears certain to be leaving the Italian giants in the summer transfer window, with AC Milan thought to be the favourites to sign the 26 year-old.

The report quotes one of Marco Asensio’s agents as saying: “Milan’s interest is a pride, a future in Milan is an option, there are also offers from a couple of English clubs including Arsenal, we are ready to evaluate every possibility.”

Asensio has already made 34 appearances (with 10 goals) for the Spanish giants this season and there doesn’t seem to be any worries about his fitness any more, and he would appear to be an easy swap for Pepe is the Frenchman moves on.

Who thinks that Asensio would be a good buy for Arsenal?