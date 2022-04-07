Arsenal reportedly make offer to Real Madrid star to replace Pepe

It doesn’t seem to matter if Nicolas Pepe comes on, plays brilliantly, and scores a goal when called upon, Arsenal fans can guarantee that he will be dropped back to the bench for the next game. Even if Saka looks tired and in need of a rest, he will still be picked ahead of the Frenchman in every single match.
So it would be no surprise if Pepe pushed Arteta to let him leave this summer so he can get back to scoring ways, probably back in France, as Pepe doesn’t seem to have been able to grasp the English language.
So Arsenal will probably need to bring in another winger in the summer to cover for Saka, and a report today in SportsMediaset in Italy, reckons that Arteta is keen on the Real Madrid star Marco Asensio, who appears certain to be leaving the Italian giants in the summer transfer window, with AC Milan thought to be the favourites to sign the 26 year-old.
The report quotes one of Marco Asensio’s agents as saying: “Milan’s interest is a pride, a future in Milan is an option, there are also offers from a couple of English clubs including Arsenal, we are ready to evaluate every possibility.”
Asensio has already made 34 appearances (with 10 goals) for the Spanish giants this season and there doesn’t seem to be any worries about his fitness any more, and he would appear to be an easy swap for Pepe is the Frenchman moves on.
Who thinks that Asensio would be a good buy for Arsenal?
Go get him, he’s proven and brings in wealth of experience.
Without injuries the Guy is destined to be world class.
Pepe cost 72mill and has a contract till 2024.
Other clubs will either submitt a 9mill bid now or wait till 2024 to get him on a free. What can we lose by subbing him on at the 70th minute mark every game? He can only improve as he can not get any worse.
A bad few days for us result wise. Spurs won to close the gap to just one game. So the postponed covid game could be the 4th place decider. We lost a winnable game against Palace a team 20 points behind us at start of play. This means we may have to win a game we previously thought we could afford to lose like Chelsea who having lost to Brentford and beaten by Real Madrid may need to beat us to make the CL. Everton one off the relegation zone may need to beat us to avoid relegation. Unai led his bunch of rag tag, cheap as chips cast offs at tin pot Villarreal to a 1-0 win over Bayern Munchen. But a lot can happen in a week in football. Top 4 was ours to lose but now Top 4 is ours to win.
Pepe is not a Frenchman . The man is from Ivory Coast in good old Africa 😅😭