Arsenal reportedly makes a decision on Elneny’s future

Arsenal will allow Mohamed Elneny to leave the club this summer because he is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta beyond this season.

The midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this campaign and the club needs to decide if he should stay or not.

He has still not been given a new deal, which is an indication they are not thinking about him remaining.

Fichajes.net claims the Gunners have already decided that they are reshaping the team and he is one of the players they will offload.

Arteta is expected to sign some new stars when the transfer window reopens and Elneny will need to give way for the incoming players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has never really been a top player for us, but he has been loyal and that has proven useful in some cases.

The Egyptian will leave the club as one of the players who played for Arsenal but never truly left a mark on the team.

But he was in great form while on loan at Besiktas and that could be a suggestion that he will thrive at a much smaller club than the Gunners.