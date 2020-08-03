Arsenal reportedly meets Willian’s demand that Chelsea didn’t want to

Arsenal has closed in on signing Willian for free after they met his demand of a three-year deal.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for the Blues for the past seven years, and he was one of the stars in the Premier League since the restart.

He has been in talks with the Blues over extending his current deal, but there has been a problem with what both parties want as he wants a three-year deal, but the Blues have maintained they can only offer him a two-year deal.

France Football via Sun Sports is reporting that Arsenal has met his demand for a three-year contract and that talks are at an advanced stage now.

It also adds that Willian seems to be looking for an additional year to make it four years, but it remains unclear if the Gunners will give in to that.

Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to the FA Cup, which also secured a return to European football for the Gunners.

The Spaniard will expect the club to back him even if the player is a free agent as he looks to build his team around his managerial style.

If he joins, he will become the second player to join Arsenal from Chelsea recently, after they secured David Luiz from their rival last summer.