Arsenal reportedly not in the position to sign Thomas Partey despite transfer links

There are several teams actively pursuing the signature of Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey in the summer, but Arsenal isn’t one of them, according to Mirror Sports.

Reports have linked the Gunners with a move for the Ghanaian since the start of this year, some even claimed that he has an offer on the table from Mikel Arteta’s side.

But the report on Mirror Sports claims that Arsenal cannot afford to sign a player of his quality under the current economic climate.

The Ghanaian could cost less than £50 million for any side that can complete a move for him before he signs a new deal that is being lined up by Atletico.

However, Arsenal is struggling financially because of the losses associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gunners lost more than £20 million the last time that they declared their finances and there are fears that they will lose significantly more money, especially if the Premier League season is scrapped on completed behind closed doors.

Partey is the kind of player that can transform Arsenal’s season but the Gunners would only pursue a move for him if it is financially within their means after the global pandemic has been checked.

It is highly likely that we will be hearing more news like this and it will not be just Arsenal that cannot afford to splash out any big amount in the foreseeable future.