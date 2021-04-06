Arsenal reportedly preparing firm offer for Bellerin replacement

Arsenal already in the move to sweep in for starlet

According to AS, Arsenal football club are preparing a ‘firm’ offer for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan international had an impressive two-year spell at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Inter Milan this summer.

He has hit the ground running for the Italian giants by recording 12 goal involvements in 35 appearances for the Black and Blue. Although his contract runs up to the summer of 2025, Milan are facing a financial crisis.

Thus, they would be more than happy to let the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi leave permanently to generate some cash flow.

Héctor Bellerín’s career is ‘getting further away’ from Arsenal every day & the club have ‘set to work’ on finding a replacement. Arsenal see Achraf Hakimi as the ‘perfect player’, but Inter Milan have put a €50m price on him. [AS] #afc https://t.co/nhKKSY4UWN — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 5, 2021

The AS report also states that one of the biggest priorities for Arsenal in the summer would be strengthening the right-back slot. After starting the season with Hector Bellerin, Arteta has used Cedric and more recently even Calum Chambers on the right-hand side of the defense.

This clearly shows Arteta has not settled on a first choice right-back at the Emirates. Bellerin was considering options to leave last summer but was eventually persuaded by Arteta to stay for at least one more season.

Thus, Arsenal will not come in the way of the defender if he plans to leave the London side in the upcoming transfer window.

If Hakimi do end up joining Arsenal, the fans can expect a player who is extremely fast, who can easily run past opponents over the course of a whole 90 minutes.

Achraf Hakimi – Moroccan Excellence 🇲🇦pic.twitter.com/ZncZY6Xsi0 — Rakan 🇸🇦 (@Rakaninho_) April 5, 2021

The 22-year-old has even made a name for himself by penetrating oppenents box, scoring and assisting freely. His crosses are also pinpoint, which would benefit Arsenal massively if they sign a target man.

Even though he is not as good defensively, at 22 years there is still margin for a lot of improvement.

But if Arsenal fail to qualify for Europe this season, they might have to look elsewhere

– as this is a player who deserves to play at the top of the football pyramid.

Yash Bisht