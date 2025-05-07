Arsenal reportedly preparing substantial €70 million offer for West Ham attacker

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a substantial €70 million offer to acquire West Ham United’s versatile attacker, Mohammed Kudus, as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming season.
Kudus, a 24-year-old Ghanaian international, has impressed during his time at West Ham, contributing significantly to their attacking play. His ability to operate across various positions in the forward line and midfield makes him an attractive prospect for Arsenal, who are looking to add depth and flexibility to their attacking options.
In Arteta’s system, Kudus could provide valuable rotation for key players like Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, ensuring sustained performance levels throughout the season. His dribbling skills, vision, and goal-scoring ability would complement Arsenal’s existing attack, potentially reducing the team’s reliance on a few individuals for creativity and goals.
The potential arrival of Kudus could also have implications for current squad members such as Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, and Raheem Sterling. With increased competition for attacking midfield and wing positions, these players may need to adapt to new roles or face reduced playing time. This could prompt considerations of loan moves or transfers to ensure regular first-team football.
While West Ham are reportedly reluctant to part with Kudus, a substantial offer from Arsenal, coupled with the player’s ambition to compete at the highest level, could facilitate the move. Kudus’s desire to remain in London and play in the Champions League makes Arsenal an attractive option, potentially making the Emirates Stadium an ideal destination for the talented attacker.
As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal’s pursuit of Mohammed Kudus underscores their commitment to strengthening the squad and competing for major honors. The addition of a dynamic and versatile player like Kudus could provide the Gunners with the necessary depth and creativity to challenge on multiple fronts in the upcoming season.
Do you think Mohammed Kudus would be a good addition to the squad?
Michelle M
Mohammed Kudus was available for €30mil two seasons ago, and Arteta looked the other way for more expensive unproven, and in some cases proven failures like Havertz, Viera and other players now loaned out to never return.
It’s really a pity there are no channels of communication from the fans.
He’s incredibly talented but my impression is that he isn’t consistent. Happy to be corrected on that because I don’t watch many whu games. If he’s consistently playing at a level that matches his obvious talent, then he probably is worth about 70m in today’s game – not a bargain, but not a rip off either
A player that blows hot and cold, couldn’t understand why Arsenal didn’t sign him from the Dutch club after seeing his exploits at world cup.
Maybe they had done their home work and think he may find wanting when it matters most
Gunsmoke, the first part of your first sentence probably sums up why we didn’t buy him. He blows hot and cold.