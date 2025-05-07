Arsenal reportedly preparing substantial €70 million offer for West Ham attacker

(From L) West Ham United's Ghanaian midfielder #14 Mohammed Kudus, Arsenal's Brazilian striker #09 Gabriel Jesus and West Ham United's Czech defender #05 Vladimir Coufal fight for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 28, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a substantial €70 million offer to acquire West Ham United’s versatile attacker, Mohammed Kudus, as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Kudus, a 24-year-old Ghanaian international, has impressed during his time at West Ham, contributing significantly to their attacking play. His ability to operate across various positions in the forward line and midfield makes him an attractive prospect for Arsenal, who are looking to add depth and flexibility to their attacking options.

In Arteta’s system, Kudus could provide valuable rotation for key players like Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, ensuring sustained performance levels throughout the season. His dribbling skills, vision, and goal-scoring ability would complement Arsenal’s existing attack, potentially reducing the team’s reliance on a few individuals for creativity and goals.

The potential arrival of Kudus could also have implications for current squad members such as Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, and Raheem Sterling. With increased competition for attacking midfield and wing positions, these players may need to adapt to new roles or face reduced playing time. This could prompt considerations of loan moves or transfers to ensure regular first-team football.

While West Ham are reportedly reluctant to part with Kudus, a substantial offer from Arsenal, coupled with the player’s ambition to compete at the highest level, could facilitate the move. Kudus’s desire to remain in London and play in the Champions League makes Arsenal an attractive option, potentially making the Emirates Stadium an ideal destination for the talented attacker.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal’s pursuit of Mohammed Kudus underscores their commitment to strengthening the squad and competing for major honors. The addition of a dynamic and versatile player like Kudus could provide the Gunners with the necessary depth and creativity to challenge on multiple fronts in the upcoming season.

Do you think Mohammed Kudus would be a good addition to the squad?

