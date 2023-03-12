Arsenal reportedly scouting young up-an-coming Ligue midfield sensation

Most top Premier League clubs have plans to bolster their engine rooms this summer. Notably, Manchester United, Liverpool, and now Arsenal, have sent scouts to watch one of the up-and-coming Ligue 1 midfield talents, Carlos Baleba, 19, who plays for LOSC Lille.

90 MIN reports that the youngster was just promoted into the senior squad at the beginning of last season’s campaign. But in his 14 appearances this campaign, he has caught the eye of a host of top European clubs. The Cameroonian is still in the early stages of his career, so a majority of the clubs would like him to develop under them.

Lille’s position on Baleba is said to be similar to that of Amadou Onana, who left for Everton in a deal worth more than £30 million last summer. The former Ligue 1 champions are expected to seek a comparable fee this time around. Lille may make some quick cash from his sale, but it remains to be seen whether they will be willing to release their youngster when the summer transfer window is officially open.

Anyway, a move for Balebo looks like a by-the-way move, as while Arsenal have all eyes on West Ham star Declan Rice, Liverpool, on the other hand, want Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund as their priority target.

