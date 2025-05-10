Arsenal reportedly seal an agreement for coveted midfielder

After months of speculation, Martin Zubimendi is set to become an Arsenal player next season following the Gunners’ agreement to sign the midfielder. The Spanish international has been one of the most sought-after players in Europe in recent seasons, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Liverpool were reportedly close to signing him last summer, but after he rejected their approach, they did not return with another attempt. That decision has proven crucial, as it opened the door for Arsenal to move in and secure his services. The Gunners, who had already added his midfield partner Mikel Merino to their squad last summer, have now brought the duo back together at the Emirates.

Arsenal Make a Midfield Statement

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal have received the all-clear to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause and plan to finalise the move as soon as the current campaign ends. While the midfielder remains fully committed to his current club Real Sociedad for now, his next destination has already been decided.

Bringing Zubimendi to the Emirates is viewed as a major coup for the club, with many believing he has the potential to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield immediately. His performances in recent years have made him one of the most consistent and reliable central players in La Liga, and fans of Arsenal will be eager to see what he can offer once the move is completed.

More Reinforcements Needed in Attack

Despite the excitement around Zubimendi’s imminent arrival, Arsenal are aware that further investment will be necessary to compete at the highest level next season. The current squad has struggled with injuries and a lack of consistent goal scoring, especially from the striker position.

With this in mind, the club is expected to prioritise the signing of a top-quality forward once the season concludes. While Zubimendi’s addition will strengthen the midfield, supporters know that a reliable striker is just as vital to achieving success in the coming campaign.

This move signals intent from Arsenal, but the summer window must bring more reinforcements if they are to challenge for major honours again.

