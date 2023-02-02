Arsenal reportedly set their sights on yet another Chelsea player

Arsenal may have taken Chelsea’s move for Mykhailo Mudryk personally. “How do you come from nowhere and wait for us to scout before you come and bulldoze yourself in a bid that was meant to be for us?”

Arsenal’s first “response” was to target players who the Chelsea manager might want to sign. The first target identified and signed was Leandro Trossard : He was signed. Then came Moises Caicedo, who Potter would love to have in his midfield, but the deal fell through, though it may be revisited in the summer.

According to reports, the Gunners are also in a good position to derail Chelsea’s plans to sign their desired midfielder Declan Rice.

If you believe that is all there is to it, you are mistaken. According to the Guardian , Arsenal is working on another purchase from Chelsea after “stealing” Jorginho.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and want to give him a chance to prove himself in the English football scene. Hudson-Odoi is having a difficult time on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Many people believe he will have to make a decision about his future in the summer. With Arteta picking him as his next resurgence project, he shouldn’t have to worry about where to go next.

Chelsea may have won in the winter, but you must lose some in the law of averages…

Daniel O

