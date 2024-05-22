Arsenal reportedly showing interest in 24-year-old Juventus star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso as the Gunners make plans to strengthen their squad.

Cambiaso has been a standout performer for the Italians this season, even though they have been underwhelming for much of the campaign.

The Old Lady is going through a transition. Max Allegri has left his role as manager, and the club is desperately looking for a replacement.

Cambiaso plays as a wingback for Juve. He is adept at filling in on both flanks, making him an important asset.

Juve wants him to remain, but that does not mean clubs will not show interest in his signature.

Arsenal is now the latest club to put an eye on him as they strengthen their group ahead of next season.

A report on Tuttojuve says they like the wingback a lot and are considering making a move for him regardless of Juventus’ stance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Cambiaso will require us to change our playing system, and the defender may be hard to convince.

He currently plays for the biggest Italian club, and the cultural and language barriers in the Premier League might be deal-breakers for him.

But we have to try to convince him with a good proposal and show why he would be happy playing in London.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…