Arsenal’s Interest in Sporting Lisbon Defender Ousmane Diomande Grows as William Saliba Transfer Rumors Intensify

Reports suggest that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande as uncertainty about the future of star centre-back William Saliba grows. The talented French defender has been one of the shining lights in this season’s Gunners side, but there has been a sprinkle of rumors that Real Madrid recently contacted Saliba personally. The Gunners have consistently watched talented young Ivorian defender Diomande, who boasts an end of €67m release clause.

Diomande has been in the radar of several top clubs, Chelsea being one of them, but this Arsenal project with Mikel Arteta at the helm could see the interest of the young defender shift. Indeed, Arsenal have been impressed enough to consider him a valuable asset for their squad, assuming Saliba decides to join Real Madrid.

Although Arsenal is relaxed about Saliba’s future – securing him on a long-term contract – the Gunners have taken their desire to improve the backline by targeting promising talents like Diomande. His talent and the option of playing in various positions means the 20-year-old is a welcome addition into the Gunners’ ranks as they go on building a competitive team that can compete for the biggest trophy cabinet.

Hashim

