Arsenal reportedly tempting top young striker with a massive wage increase

Arsenal have reportedly devised the ideal strategy to entice Joshua Zirkzee to the Emirates Stadium, beating off a slew of European giants for his signature.

According to reports earlier this week, the Gunners plan to sign a young top forward this summer, whom Arteta may develop into the “superstriker” his project seeks.

Over the weekend, Tuttosport reported that Zirkzee, who did not want to return to Bayern Munich, was tempting Arsenal, Juventus, and AC Milan to sign him.

And now Calciomercato is reporting on what Arsenal is willing to do to win the Zirkzee race.

Apparently, the Gunners are willing to give the Dutchman roughly £98k per week if he chooses them over other clubs in the summer.

They must have been astounded by how impressive the 22-year-old has been this season, netting 11 goals and six assists in 33 games. He’s also been a handful for Serie A defenders; he can play as a point man, but he prefers to play as a false nine, dropping in to help with buildup and dribbling to set up teammates to score, and he also assists defensively.

This would be a significant wage increase, given that the striker now makes roughly £19k per week. It would be interesting for the ex-Bayern Munich star to pass up that move opportunity. And hopefully, if Arsenal has a deal for him on the table, they will also be willing to sanction his £68 million+ swoop

Darren N

Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…