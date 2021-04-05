Arsenal reportedly tracking former academy midfielder

Arsenal interested in former player

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are looking to sign one of our Academy Old boys in the form of Rangers’ Glen Kamara in a stunning revelation.

The 25-year-old had made just one appearance at the Emirates Stadium before his release in 2017. The Finland international has since plied his trade in Scotland, first with Dundee and then with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

His current contract at the Scottish club expires in the summer of 2023, and thus Rangers would be looking to tie him down on a long-term contract.

The Finn has been exceptional since his move to the Ibrox Stadium in 2019.

He has attracted attention from various clubs, and now Arsenal are reportedly one of them.

Glen Kamara is just a joy to watch. So unhurried, precise and able to find space in the most congested areas. Only going to get better too 🇫🇮🔥pic.twitter.com/8yo6wRVnQS — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) March 31, 2021

If the Gunners do sign their former player, Arsenal fans can expect a player who is a sharp tackler plus someone who oozes confidence when in tight situations.

No-one knows how many more players Arteta may be off-loading this summer, but if we could get Kamara back at a good price he could be an able back-up for Granit Xhaka, or maybe even his replacement?

Yash Bisht