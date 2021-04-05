Arsenal reportedly tracking former academy midfielder

Arsenal interested in former player
According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are looking to sign one of our Academy Old boys in the form of Rangers’ Glen Kamara in a stunning revelation.
The 25-year-old had made just one appearance at the Emirates Stadium before his release in 2017. The Finland international has since plied his trade in Scotland, first with Dundee and then with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.
His current contract at the Scottish club expires in the summer of 2023, and thus Rangers would be looking to tie him down on a long-term contract.
The Finn has been exceptional since his move to the Ibrox Stadium in 2019.
He has attracted attention from various clubs, and now Arsenal are reportedly one of them.
Glen Kamara is just a joy to watch. So unhurried, precise and able to find space in the most congested areas. Only going to get better too 🇫🇮🔥pic.twitter.com/8yo6wRVnQS
— Alan Temple (@alanftemple) March 31, 2021
If the Gunners do sign their former player, Arsenal fans can expect a player who is a sharp tackler plus someone who oozes confidence when in tight situations.
No-one knows how many more players Arteta may be off-loading this summer, but if we could get Kamara back at a good price he could be an able back-up for Granit Xhaka, or maybe even his replacement?
Yash Bisht
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Not seen him play but heard good things, and we are really lacking quality in midfield. Would be great to see another player originally from the youth system in the team.
I believe Arteta’s primary focus should be to lbuild a stronger mentality into the squad so that, win, lose or draw, the players all put their best into every game (as opposed to having a squad of talented mercenaries). It seems that having a “core” of players who care first and foremost about Arsenal would be critical – I believe this is one of the reasons that Saka and ESR have been so influential in most of our good performances this season. When they’ve been missing, there’s not enough players really working for the team and setting that example. Even when Saka hasn’t been at his best recently, no one could accuse him of not putting in his maximum effort.