Arsenal reportedly want Barcelona outcast and it is not Coutinho or Dembele this time

Arsenal and Barcelona could do a number of deals this summer with players of each team constantly being linked with a move to the other.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are two unwanted Barcelona players who have constantly been linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window.

A new name has been added to the list. A new report from Spain via MundoDeportivo is claiming that Arsenal is interested in Rafinha Alcantara.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Celta Vigo and although he has continued to impress when he plays for the Catalans, he has never been considered good enough for the team like his brother, Thiago.

Barcelona is one of the teams that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and they are desperate to get most of their fringe players off their wage bill.

The report claims that Arsenal is one of the teams who are monitoring the Brazilian’s situation at Camp Nou as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield.

Rafinha is a fine central midfielder, but he has struggled with injuries for most of his career and that is one reason why he has struggled to maintain his place in the Barcelona starting XI.