Arsenal request to be kept in the loop on Euro 2020 star’s future

Arsenal have put in a request for French club Lille to keep them informed of any development surrounding the future of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches.

According to an exclusive report by 90min, Sanches wants to test the waters at Premier League level. Liverpool and Arsenal are currently the only Premier League sides to be interested in the 23-year-old.

The young Portuguese first made headlines when he made the switch to German giants Bayern Munich in 2016 for €35 million, in a deal totalling an astonishing €80 million.

However, Bayern hardly paid that final fee due to his insipid time at Allianz Arena. He failed to live up to the expectations and thus was moved on to Lille in 2019.

Sanches is having an impressive Euros however, as highlighted by the stats shown below.

No player won more duels (7), completed more take-ons (3) or made more tackles (2) in the first half of #POR vs #FRA than Renato Sanches. Throwing it back to Euro 2016.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/XXMMEhBcRD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2021

Renato, who is currently on international duty with Portugal in the ongoing European Championships, made 23 appearances for Les Dogues, as the team won their first league title in 10 years.

Arsenal are believed to have altered their transfer policy, since Edu was made the main man for recruitment after Raul Sanllehi left the club last year. The Gunners have now prioritizing signing young players who can generate cash when moved on. Renato Sanches is believed to fit the profile and thus interest in him seems rational.

Arsenal have been linked to several defensive midfielders as Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira all look likely to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Although Sanches had an underwhelming stint at Bayern, he still has massive potential.

Renato Sanches at the age of 19: 🦅35 games for Benfica

🇵🇹12 caps for Portugal

💰transfer to Bayern for 35M€

🪙Golden Boy award

🏆Primeira Liga

🏆Taça da Liga

🏆Euro

🥇Euro Young Player of the Tournament

🥇Primeira Liga Young Player of the Year 2016 was a crazy year for him. pic.twitter.com/txT7sdLIF5 — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 25, 2021



Thus, there is a clear need to add bodies to the already ‘light’ area of the pitch. Albert Sambi Lokonga is a deal which is expected to be announced imminently.

However, Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Wolves’ Ruben Neves are not considered as top priorities.

I personally want to see Bissouma at the Emirates carpet next season. I am of the opinion that a midfielder, who can take players on like the Mali international, can benefit Arsenal massively.

Parallels can be drawn between Sanches and Bissouma, who are similar type of players if not the same. Thus, I will be open to a move for Sanches as it is no secret that the midfielder has massive potential.

But my inclination is still towards the Brighton man.

Yash Bisht