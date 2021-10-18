Arsenal rescue last minute point but we were largely second-best

Arsenal have rescued a late point after a hard-fought battle with Crystal Palace, but you would have to say the visitors deserved the win.

The Gunners started the match brightly, with their attacking formation allowing them to push forward in numbers, and it had looked like it would be a good day in north London.

It didn’t take long before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had fired us into the lead, with Nicolas Pepe’s effort being parried into the path of our striker.

We continued to look dangerous, but our rivals managed to slowly get a grip on things, and they began to press Arsenal off the ball consistently. Benteke was proving difficult to contain as he uses his strength, while Conor Gallagher was also a force to deal with.

The midfielder must have believed he had found an equaliser when his volley looked destined for the top-right corner just before the break, only for Aaron Ramsdale to somehow get a hand to deflect it wide.

The bigger talking point from the first-half has to be James Macarthur’s disgraceful foul on Bukayo Saka however, with him seeming to get payback for a foul seconds before, but the young English forward wasn’t to return when the teams come out for the second-half.

After the break, the away team continued to dominate, and when Thomas Partey was dispossessed in his own half by Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke took full advantage to level the scores.

Even after their goal, our side wasn’t able to take the game by it’s horns, and Palace continued to look dangerous, and that hard work eventually paid off when Odsonne Edouard lashed his effort home off the crossbar.

Partey was then replaced by Lacazette as we desperately looked to change the game, and the Frenchman appeared to do just that. The change saw an almost immediate change, and as the Frenchman earned a corner, his roar moved to fire up his fellow players and the fans.

After a strong passage of attacking play, the ball passed through the box and landed to Kieran Tierney, and he absolutely smashes off the crossbar and bounces away, and we looked destined to miss out on the points, but our boys hadn’t given up just yet.

We had a last chance corner which was knocked out to the edge of the box, and Ben White powers it low and hard only to be denied by the goalkeeper, but the ball then fell to Alexandre Lacazette to stretch out and put the ball in the net with the last action of the game.