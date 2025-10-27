Arsenal respond to Carragher’s advice and do just what he urged

Arsenal might have just taken Jamie Carragher’s advice to heart – and done exactly what he urged them to do on Sunday afternoon: beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

As reported by The Mirror, Carragher, speaking the day after his former side Liverpool lost 3-2 to Brentford, called on Arsenal to seize the moment and make the most of the opportunity in front of them.

Carragher’s message: widen that gap

“I think if Arsenal can win today, you think of the daylight between them and Liverpool – but also Manchester City, if they don’t get maximum points [against Aston Villa],” he said.

He added, “I’m looking at Arsenal right now and they look by far the best team in the country. It’s very early days, of course it is, but they need to capitalise on the situation they find themselves in – because they could get a sizeable lead in these early stages.”

Well, Arsenal did just that. As the Gunners saw off Palace, Manchester City were simultaneously falling 1-0 to Aston Villa – the perfect outcome for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Just as Carragher urged, Arsenal are now beginning to widen the gap at the top of the table.

They sit four points clear, and with the way they are grinding out results, they have every chance of stretching that lead even further as their title push gathers pace.

Squad depth key to Arsenal’s progress

Back in 2022-23, Arsenal also led the way early on, but a lack of depth and experience cost them in the final stretch. This time feels different. Cringe moments from the 2022-23 season.

The difference lies in their outstanding 2025 summer transfer window. Arteta’s current squad is stronger, deeper, and more balanced than the one that lost its grip on the title race again over the last two seasons.

With genuine quality across every position, injuries like the one to William Saliba in 2023-24 shouldn’t derail their progress now.

Even with key players such as Martin Ødegaard, Saliba, and Bukayo Saka missing at various stages, Arsenal have continued to pick up results.

Arteta finally has a group capable of absorbing setbacks and maintaining performance levels. With that kind of squad depth, the Gunners have every chance of turning this promising start into Premier League glory.

Next up, the Gunners face Brighton at Emirates in the Carabao Cup.

Can Arsenal keep grinding out these results and widening that gap at the front?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…