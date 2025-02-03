Arsenal responds to late approach for their veteran midfielder

Arsenal have rejected a late bid from Flamengo for Jorginho, with the Brazilian club now set to pursue him as a free agent in the summer.

Jorginho is widely expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season when his contract expires, and Flamengo had hoped to secure his services earlier than that. The club have been in talks with his representatives for several months, aiming to sign him on a free transfer once his deal with Arsenal runs out.

Despite his limited game time, Arsenal continue to view Jorginho as a valuable presence within the squad. His leadership and experience make him a key dressing room figure, and his professionalism is widely recognised by both the coaching staff and his teammates. Whenever called upon, the former Chelsea midfielder delivers solid performances, proving his worth even in a supporting role.

As the Premier League title race intensifies, Arsenal understand the importance of having experienced players within their squad. The club believe Jorginho’s presence could be crucial in the final stretch of the campaign, particularly given his composure and ability to control the tempo of matches. Mikel Arteta values the midfielder’s influence on and off the pitch, making it unlikely that the Gunners would sanction his departure at this stage of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Flamengo made a late approach to sign Jorginho immediately, but Arsenal turned down the offer. Speaking about the situation, Romano explained:

“Flamengo have just contacted Arsenal to allow them to sign the midfielder immediately, but the Gunners turned down the offer.”

The timing of Flamengo’s bid played a significant role in Arsenal’s decision, as the request came late in the transfer window. Having already decided against making any further changes to their squad this month, the club remain firm in their stance that no key players will be sold.

Although Jorginho does not feature in every match, he remains one of the most reliable players in Arsenal’s squad. His experience and tactical intelligence provide depth and stability, attributes that will be invaluable in the months ahead. While his long-term future at the club remains uncertain, Arsenal’s priority is to keep him until the end of the season as they push for silverware.