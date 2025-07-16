Arsenal responds to Liverpool’s move for La Liga forward

Liverpool has recently intensified their interest in Rodrygo as they look to bring the Real Madrid forward to Anfield. The Brazilian attacker has emerged as a target for several top clubs, and strong competition is expected for his signature during the current transfer window.

Arsenal have also been monitoring Rodrygo’s situation closely, having followed the player over an extended period. The Gunners view him as someone who could enhance the quality of their attacking options, and there are indications that the player may be open to a move away from Spain.

Rodrygo’s Future Uncertain at Real Madrid

Rodrygo had been keen to resolve his future after the conclusion of the Club World Cup, a tournament that allowed him to delay any major decisions regarding a transfer. However, it is now understood that he has been made aware he is not considered a key part of Real Madrid’s plans for the upcoming season. This development appears to have shifted his stance, with the forward now seemingly open to leaving the Spanish giants.

Liverpool has taken advantage of this uncertainty by stepping up their pursuit in recent days. They see Rodrygo as a player who could strengthen their attacking depth, but they are not alone in their interest.

Arsenal Open Talks to Explore a Deal

As cited by Give Me Sport, Arsenal have now opened formal talks regarding a potential move. According to the report, the Gunners have made contact to determine the financial terms required to secure Rodrygo’s services. This suggests a concrete interest from the Gunners as they continue to assess options for reinforcing their squad.

While negotiations are still at an exploratory stage, the addition of Rodrygo would undoubtedly provide a boost to Arsenal’s attacking capabilities. His experience at the highest level and technical ability make him an attractive prospect, and the club appear eager to understand the terms under which a transfer could be agreed.

Should Arsenal decide to advance further, they will likely face competition from other major clubs. Nonetheless, their early engagement in discussions may prove beneficial if Rodrygo chooses to depart Real Madrid in search of regular first-team football.

