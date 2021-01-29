Arsenal retaining Odegaard and Ceballos won’t be discussed until summer

Arsenal and Real Madrid seem to be building a very close relationship since Mikel Arteta and Edu took control of the Gunners transfer business. They secured Dani Ceballos from the Bernabeau last season and convinced him to stay for another 12 months in the summer, and now we have “borrowed” the Norwegian starlet Martin Odegaard until the end of this campaign.

So, hopefully that relationship will continue, and there is already rumours saying that Arteta could be keen on keeping both of them again during the summer transfer window, but according to Fabrizio Romano, any discussions won’t be started until after this season ends, and will depend on how they perform, and of course, whoever is the coach at Madrid next season. “The situation with Odegaard is really open I think.” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously at the moment it’s only a simple loan, so all the people at Real Madrid say ‘he will come back, we count on him for the future, he’s our player, we are so happy with Martin for the future’, so that’s the position for Madrid. But they were saying the same, for example, with Hakimi, the right-back from Borussia Dortmund. They were ready to bring him back to Real Madrid, but then they received a big, big proposal from Inter, €40m, and then they decided to accept.

“They are always open to negotiate at Madrid because they have a lot of quality players, so I think it will be important who will be the manager of Real Madrid next season. If they have a new manager with a new project, they will have to make a decision on Odegaard.

“What I can tell you is they will meet at the end of the season, Arsenal and Real Madrid, they have an amazing relationship between the two boards, the two managers, and they will decide about Odegaard and Ceballos together. But for sure it won’t be so easy for Arsenal to keep this player because for sure if he shows his skills, Real Madrid will set a big price for Martin Odegaard.”

Personally I can’t see us keeping Ceballos, especially if Odegaard works out, but of course the main worry is that the Norwegian plays brilliantly for us, and then we won’t be able to afford him!