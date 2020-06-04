Arsenal rethinking their move for soon-to-be free agent

Arsenal is reportedly reconsidering their move for Ryan Fraser, according to a report in the Athletic.

The Scotsman is set to become a free agent this summer and Arsenal is one of the teams that have been battling for his signature.

He first attracted the attention of the Gunners in the summer because he had a very fine season in the last campaign.

However, Arsenal couldn’t get Bournemouth to sell him and they signed Nicolas Pepe instead.

The midfielder is now running down his contract at Eddie Howe’s side and he is almost certain to be playing for a new team next season.

However, that team might not be Arsenal because the Athletic is claiming that the Gunners are reconsidering their move for the winger.

The report claims that the Gunners were interested in making a move for him, however, the winger has put them off because of his personality.

Mikel Arteta should make some addition and subtraction to his team in the summer, but because this is the Spaniard’s first summer transfer window as a manager, it remains unclear what changes he will make to his team.

A winger is probably not his priority at the moment especially as the Gunners broke their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe last summer.