Arsenal return to form with impressive derby performance

Arsenal have come away with a 3-1 win over Chelsea thanks to a much-improved performance in the London derby.
The Gunners started the match brightly, pressing the Blues back in their own half in the opening exchanges, but the match changed shortly after.
Chelsea began to push on after the opening 15 minutes, but the first real chance came at the other end. Gabi Martinelli broke away inside the box, and teed Emile Smith Rowe up in the box, but the young Englishman failed to connect with the ball.
From this point onwards we looked like we had blown it, and Chelsea were looking destined to run away with the result, but it was our side who broke the deadlock.
Tierney was brought down as he ran through alongside the goal line, and Reece James failed to get his foot through onto the ball, and VAR had no issues with the decision.
Alexandre Lacazette made no mistake in burying it, and we didn’t have to wait long before it was two.
We earned a free-kick right on the edge of the box, and the Blues decided to line up a four-man wall, and they may have to live with that decision. Granit Xhaka placed his effort neatly over the stand-still defence and into the top fight of the goal to secure a comfy lead going into the break.
Chelsea opted to make two changes in hope of turning the result around, bringing in Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho for Werner and Kovacic, and while they continued to dominate possession, they still struggled to get many shots on target.
We made it three 10 minutes into the second-half to when Bukayo Saka looked to cross the ball into the box, and Edouard Mendy had to chance of stopping it.
The Blues did finally get their first attempt on target inside the final 15 minutes, when Tammy Abraham chested the ball into the goal, and while the officials initially flagged for offside, VAR ruled the decision to be wrong.
They tried to inspire themselves to pull off a late fightback but they still didn’t have the composure to pull it off. A penalty went their way, but Jorginho put nothing behind it allowing Leno to pull off a relatively easy save, and at that point you knew the game was done.
Arsenal didn’t just win, but they deserved to take all three points, and while some of you will have laughed when I predicted Arsenal to win against a struggling Chelsea side, the result was the right one.
Have the Gunners turned the corner or was the result down to Chelsea’s struggles?
Patrick
The penalty should have not been awarded to us, but Arsenal worked as a team more than Chelsea and the lady luck smiled on us. Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Saka connected better than the senior attackers’ combination
Lampard’s tactic wasn’t dirty enough to beat Arteta’s, but his runner tactic almost worked in the first half with Pulisic’s runs. The Gunners just need to be calm during the opposition’s provocation at the upcoming game and Arteta had better keep using this winning line-up
Agreed, the youngsters have more understanding and coordination.
Wow, wow wow how many penalties have wet against us…….i have to eat my words and apologise that team were brilliant tonight, the young lads were outstanding. Energy, creativity, forward play, no fear, brill.
Fantastic 🙂 🙂
There is always a first time. Now we need to continue playing positive football with more creators like SMH and Saka.
Finally, as we all have clamoured for weeks now..arteta needed to see that young hungry lads are running the show now.
Play the talented agile kids and win matches…we have tonnes of them ready to go but arteta refused….
Thank God for the injuries/isolation that forces his hand..pray he’s learnt one or two today bcos immediately he reverted back to the lazy players, we almost gave the game away..
Build the team around these kids for now:
Gabi ,saka, balogun, nelson, ESR , willock,
We have teams in Europe doing well with couple of energetic kids in their 11,
Ajax,Dortmund, bodoglimt, Ac Milan, leipzig,salzburg even madrid/barca/PSG are blooding the kids in now fati, Pedri, rodrygo etc.
The time is now arteta and balogun shud not be allowed to leave like gnabry..we wud regret that
Smh? You mean ESR. And Arteta almost killed the game by bringing on willock and pepe for martinelli and ESR. Lady luck really shined on us and big up Leno for that crucial save. At that rate we were definitely going to draw the game or lose. Willock and pepe contributed nothing. Zilch. Nada. Elneny was a bit shaky but did ok. And I give xhaka alot of stick but he did OK with the first and second goals. We shouldn’t be fooled though, he gives good performances like this occasionally, it doesn’t change how very average and poor he is.
Don’t count your chicken before they hatch. Lets see how it ends up before the break.
Top performance today!!! Oh the joy.
Shout out to Lucas, Xhaka, Saka, and Martinelli.
Merry Xmas everyone ❤
Meant Laca
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏no more to say I did say my heart said 2-1 but we were really good today
great performance and our boxing day record remains intact. the past couple of months have been really tough for me as a fan and this win has cured some of the pain. tremendous character shown by the squad.
credits where it is due, Arteta got it spot on. the squad did a mighty fine job. perhaps the dressing room was never lost as the media made it to be. the players weren’t as bad as many made them to be.
but… (yeah there is always a but) .. I won’t hold my breathe until we can string a run of positive results. I won’t fall for the FA Cup overhype twice. prove to us that you’re the man Arteta.
Great game! I know Martinelli didn’t score today but the kid has to start as much as possible. He is such a nuisance when he is on that teams are always on guard allowing us to take advantage.
Great team performance and a convincing victory.
The 3 youngsters in attack showed enthusiasm and good movement makes a huge difference.
Well done lads! Onwards and upwards!
Brilliant performance from the boys tonight. what a Christmas present.
Just the job! Just what we all needed!
So nice to see them all smiling at the final whistle – been a while!!
3 great goals… sending Fat Frankie back to West London with nowt….our brilliant youngsters – let’s see more of them please! Leno penalty save.. what a night… and yet another win on Boxing Day!!
Tonight I can watch MOTD for the first time in nearly 2 months!!!! 😂
Ooh to
Ooh to be
Ooh to be a gooner ❤
Haha Sue you’ll be recording it tonight 😜 great result and could have been more 😃
😂 What a confidence booster, Kev 👍
We can put the relegation talks on hold haha…
My prediction was spot on 3-1👌👌
Nice one, Kenya 👌👌👌
Play like that week in week out the relegation talks will be put on hold forever 😃 I see Klopp and son on new Amazon advert lol what would you do Sue if Son brought your Amazon delivery to your door ? 😂😂😂
Laca Xhaka Saka boom boom boom
Xhaka > Messi:)
Ok, but on a serious note Smith Rowe > Willock. ESR has a better vision, he wants to play a through pass, well sometimes he’s slow.. But Willock’s first instinct is to just run with the ball any then may be something will play out.
Willock’s a Ramsey style midfielder, better when the play is in front of him. ESR is more of a David Silva/Iniesta type; moves into pockets and creates spaces for others.
We’ve badly missed a player like ESR. Ozil does the same things and while he has world class talent, he surrenders the ball far too easily whereas ESR is hungry and fights to keep it or moves it on quickly.
Spot on analysis Davi
No2No2, what an interesting comment regarding ESR.
Don’t you think MOST creators are slower with regards to speed, but make that up with vision and accuracy?
The style and vision in such a young man, reminds me of what we were missing since the beginning of the season.
I have said before that, if Arteta brought in someone, anyone, who could CREATE then we would be 100% better.
Now let’s see what we produce against Brighton and WBA, if he keeps faith with this team performance, Partey for Xhaka and Gabriel for Mari apart, rather than reverting back to the senior players, shall we?
At least the corona virus has done us a favour today, by forcing MA’s hand and the future looks much brighter tonight.
YES Ken, Covid did us a huge favour today We need to learn the lesson that I and a small number of others have been banging on about for years on JA ; that ALL players who wish to coast through games have no part in our team. We were hugely inferior today, ON PAPER, to Chelsea yet we battered them and why? Hunger, passion, fight, will to win and no cowards or lazy players, at least not til Pepe came on and once again disgraced himself by comparison with the admirable warrior MARTINELLI, like the last game too. SAKA MUST NOW HAVEESR AND MARTINELLI beside him in the team, every game as first choice, unless they need a rest, which they will in time, given the fight they all show.
Today was the changing of the guard and gave proof of that necessity to the entire watching football world. Along with Ozil I want to see the back of Pepe, Willian and, the way he is going, Auba too.
ken1945: You hit the nail on the head. Creators change the game and make other players look good. Credit to MA today for not barking instructions all the time. He let the players play for a change.
BTW ERS has a bit of DE BRUYNE in him. Just watch.
well I said chelsea would win 3-1, am happy its the other way around and arsenal got the much needed win.
Giroud smiled during warm-up, so he was probably loving the result
Martinelli just wanna play..
Esr is so smooth on the ball and always looking to find space…
Xhaka. Good goal. No negativity today. He played well today.
Arsenal finally won a game. Oh yeah..
Thanks Leno.. Great penalty save. Hopefully this will be a start of something good. Arsenal just have a way of giving the heart troubles in game….Please no more give aways…
And yes, Lacazette was good today. We could have gone four goals up (Lacazette and Elneny could have scored the 4th or 5th goal). We rode our luck at times but we needed all that….
Happy day, I m grateful…
Martinelli missed a good chance as well. Look so frustrated
Really enjoyed the performance with every player putting in a shift.We could quite easily have scored 5, my only gripe would be that bringing on Willock and Pep e upset the balance of the side which created a unnecessary nervy finish.
Pepe may have upset the balance, not willcock. The boy works hard. Look at the goal Chelsea scored. Where was Pepe to assist on our left wind and try prevent the cross.
No blame game though. We won.
Of course Saka meant it 😉
I genuinely thought he shot it with outer foot and really meant it.
It was beautiful!!
Someone is always making noises about his being one footed. Saka put a stop to that nonsense.
Yeah, the guy has a decent right foot. Also his initial Europa leauge goals were beautiful curlers with his right foot.
He gets better and better every week… what a player!
Very surprising performance but soooooooooooooo happy that we finally had a Great game
Long may it continue
Speed and quick passing from
The young stars. Not many back passes. Forward looking
It was an effective 4-2-3-1 with Smith Rowe at the no 10 position.
The three kids up front really linked well and played well.
They were doing much for each other before Laca’s goal.
Hope they get to play more, especially Smith Rowe.
I’ve never gotten the hype surrounding Willock and I doubt I’ll ever get it.
The boy is bang average. He comes on for Smith Rowe and the game upfront changed, no link between our wingers and midfielders.
I’d love to see more of Gabi-Smith-Saka please.
Xhaka did well today, made the pass that brought the penalty.
Paid Arteta’s trust well.
The old players should be ashamed of themselves.
Our next game, they’ll be back in because you can’t play the kids in space of three days.
I hope they don’t mess up against Brighton. I mean the senior players that’ll be back
A brilliant sliding tackle to get the ball and the next moment gives away cheaply – sums up Willock.
My friend, one player can be overwhelmed, where was Pepe? Did you see how Martinelli kept on helping Tieney? Pepe is poorer than Ozil when it comes to helping in defence. Before the match I said Bellerin is a good player, just needs help when going forward., help that Pepe and Willian are not willing to offer hence our wing backs looking bogus.
Yeah, Willock and Pepe were ineffective. That front four played really well and I hope none of them get injured. Though I think we might have turned over a new leaf, and the players will respond well. I saw Auba slightly sad, I think he might be raring for a chance to snatch back the starting spot. If MA can counter Brighton then we win.
Willcock was the one running his heart out to foil a counter attack, which he did but there was no help and he was overwhelmed.
Willock’s just a different kind of player. I thought it was a defensive move to get another CM on the field. Could be wrong but I wouldn’t judge him based on that.
Not sure what to make of willock but his thing is ghosting into the box to score goals, something like Ramsey, and he’s deceptively skillful. Seems to have a good attitude as well so we’ll have to see how he does going forward. Understand your doubts on him.
Kind of wonder if he’s a bit of a lampard, who no one rated at WHU except the manager but eventually he became a bedrock in a successful Chelsea team. Who knows.
And Sakas goal..
Fluke or intended?
At first it looks like a fluke but I think he saw the keeper off his line and took that chip..
Credit to Arteta tonight he got it spot on and I’m one of his critics but he deserves credit tonight 👌 brilliant performance from the team and great result, let’s build on it 👊🔴⚪
MA deserves credit till he began his non sense substitution. Wallock and Peppe will be the last on his mind. He almost gave the game away.
MA biggest asset is when he lets the team play. He wasn’t barking at the players all the time today. Also he needs to rely on creative players more.
He certainly does lcw I think he had no choice in his subs as the players worked their socks off and maybe a little fatigue setting in. I have no complaints tonight 👍
Kev82: No complaint here as well. A win is a win. I just want MA to let the players play. I would have liked to see AMN instead of Willock and anybody else instead of Peppe. Did you see when Tieney was yelling at Peppe to move so he can pass him the ball? The kid is clueless as a team player.
Oh I’m no great fan of Willock or Pepe lcw especially Pepe, he’s lazy, lacks awareness and it’s a pain to watch. Yeah absolutely he’s clueless lacks a footballing brain he’s one of the many underperformers that needs to be shipped out, he’s an expensive flop. It will interesting to see how the team lines up when Partey comes back, Elneny and Xhaka were good today but both aren’t known for their consistency.. ESR and Martinelli must be in our starting 11, with those 2 we look much better offensively 👊
Well we deserved it. Chelsea were poor. Saka and Martinelli…what a future!
Saka,martinelli and Smith Rowe are golden generation for Arsenal.Turns out that Mari our best defender he’s good bye bye luiz,Rob is a great defender too.
Finally we won, we just need ten more wins! Lol then maybe we will be among the top four.
Honestly if we can get 50-60k million for Pepe I would sell. If we cannot talk any positiive about him on this good day hes sh*t. See how Nartinelli chases defenders with the ball always causing trouble. Basic runs they he can’t even bake.
No one is paying 20M for Pepe
Martinelli and Saka were more threatening on the wings than Aubameyang and Pepe. I think giving Saka more chances on the right wing would be worth more than starting Pepe there
At least we watched the same game. Pepe comes on and even brilliant Tierney looks bad. He should be sold. He makes the team weaker.
Well I learnt a few things tonight:
1. Mari isn’t half as bad as people make him out to be.
2. Auba is more of a problem than we think and stifles the team.
3. Pepe and Willock are very average players.
average is a nice term for rubbish
When did people start believing Mari was rubbish? I thought he was looking very good until his injury last year?
We keep agreeing Davi
Auba is a good goal scorer, but he is not our kind of winger
Youngsters were absolutely fantastic today….
Hope Partey will be fit soon to join these youngsters…
Put Seniors on bench
Mighty impressed with the performances from everybody. The only negatives were Elnemy’s first half performance, Pepe’s lackadaisical pressing and movement and Willock’s ineffective cameo. Saka, Lacazette, Smith Rowe and Gabi were immense today. Shoutout to our fullbacks who were great too and the defenders did their job well, with both Holding and Mari with 2 great blocks to deny Chelsea early on. Mari especially was quite good considering he was returning from a long term injury. Leno was great today.
Onwards and Upwards!
COYG!
Elneny was not that bad apart from
Not releasing the ball fast on two occasions. But he played well. He is also effective when starting play from behind, he make quick dashes to receive the ball. He also covers for forward going wingbacks. I will play wil Kock anytime as a substitute cause of his energy.
Why should old players be ashamed when Arteta plays them in 3-4-3 defensive formation. Look at Wenger’s 4-2-3-1 winning today with mostly Wenger’s players.
Willian and luiz illness the chelsea pensioners was a blessing in disguise,Smith and Mari got a game and they were outstanding.I liked Mari and holdings in defense,Tierny and bellerin were superb too.Arsenal has a great squad to finish top4 we should not be in this position.If we keep winning no one will be calling for Arteta head.
hUngry players make successful teams Why do people onher ethink I constantly criticise laziness as in Ozil, Walcott, Mkhi, Pepe, Auba, Willian and all lazy players however much talent they posses are poisoin in football, which is a TEAM sport.
Perhaps one day far into the future, other fans besides me and a few other realists will fully take this truth on board. We had fight, passion and hunger throughout the team today , at least until lazy Pepe came on.
WE MUST LEARN LESSONS AND NEVER PICK IDLE PLAYERS EVER AGAIN!
Agreed Jon today we had team performance until the lazy subs came on.
That’s the thing Jon prior to this game Arteta picked these idle players, remember the youngsters only played due to the idle players being not being available, I hope Arteta learned a lesson tonight we have a natural 10 in Smith Rowe in our ranks
Mike I agree that he got selections wrong. Too many older but idle players. Even one is too many! I have been consistently preaching for many years on JA that ALL idle players, whatever talent they possess, are useless unless they work flat out.
Witness today where man for man on paper we had a far inferior team than Chelsea, yet we battered them. Why? We had hunger and passion and they did not. Not rocket science Mike and it beats me why some fans want bone idle players like OZIL back in our team.
It would be a disastrous mistake and give completely the wrong message to our hungry impressive youngsters. Fortunately, with MA in charge, I have more chance of becoming Pope than Ozil does of playing for us ever again.
Jon to a certain extend I agree with you but not all players are created equal as an example I think Xaka had a very good game this evening, yet he would normally be regarded as a idle player I think the difference for him tonight was he played in a familiar system, the 4231 extensively used by Wenger also I believe Xaka Excell playing on the front foot and the youngsters picked tonight gave him that platform, he doesn’t do well when he constantly gets turned, so to me even the idle players have a role to play depending obviously on the opposition we play on the day
You are spot on Jon
Great result and a pleasant surprise but can’t be a one off.
Please willock and Pepe are not just Arsenal qualities, the moment they entered I started breathing very fast
LMAO 🤣🤣🤣.. willock and pepe are just not arsenal material. They are both bang average. Bringing in both pepe and willock up set the balance of our team. Arteta should take note of that.
You are wrong on Wilcock
What worries me is that most of the changes made tonight were forced upon arteta. Very glad with the result and I think we could all see the benefit of playing a natural no 10. Well done lads let’s hope arteta can learn from this.
good fighting spirit and movement from the youngsters. for once things went our way.
but still, we didn’t create a single chance from open play and were lucky Chelsea had an off day. still a long way to go.
Whichever game you watched
Martinelli is my MOTM. That kid is a real nuisance for defenders, his pressing, work rate & composure… I just love him. Shout out to ESR, Saka, Tierney & Laca.
Xhaka was brilliant today, & Leno proved his doubters wrong once again.
You can see the difference that those kids brought on the pitch today, I hope to never see Willian & Pepe on the starting lineup again.
I won’t get overly excited but I hope this is the start of something beautiful.
Onwards & upwards Gunners.
Martinelli always takes high risk and possesses the skills to play like that. If he’s injured, we don’t have another dribbler who can wreak havoc at the opposition’s defense
You are spot on
The dynamism of Martinelli, Saka and ESR improved other players. We could see the difference in Laca, Xhaka and Tierney game today
Let’s be honest no one thought we would get a result or points until our next match so this is a massive bonus and the confidence this will bring is massive ,just hope we don’t fck up the next match .
Really hope that Leno gets the praise after this performance, because if that penalty had gone in we would have had 5 mins under pressure.
Martinelli is a world class player in the making ,fcking love what he brings when he plays ,best youngster I’ve see at this club in over 10 years .
👍👍👍
I for one think we have the best youngsters in the first team among all PL teams, except for Chelsea. Martinelli, Saka, ESR. Add in Saliba, Azeez, Balogun, Cirjan and Moller and I see a very bright future!
Sid, exactly and let’s not forget who signed most of those younger players on.
Add Tierney, Gabriel, Partey, AMN and, maybe Saliba (?) and we just need MA to make the right selections.
Agree with everything you’ve said. I just loved Martinelli from the first day he stepped on the pitch. That kid is gonna be a star as long as he stays humble & takes his chances.
I rate Saka above him. I think Saka is our mvyp
Now that’s football. Play, play and play. Should we say Gervihno is better than Pepe?
Surely, Gervihno was a far more serious player than pepe
Gervinho dribbled past four opponents to score a wonderful goal for Parma and even Walcott dribbled past four players as well. I’ve never seen Pepe do that
Time to banish the demons, cast away the masquerades. The two-faced shall be dumped and true disciples given a chance. RISE GOONERS RISE. Congratulations on a great victory.
Sorry to spoil the party but did someone suggest Mari was our top defender?Could well have been sent off for being miles late in the tackle and conceded the penalty.Apart from that he did well for someone who is obviously short of match fitness.I thought Holding and Tierney were very good and the three “amigos” brought great energy and mobility to the attack which was well led by Lacca.The system used by Arteta today is the one he should focus on.Uncomplicated and the most suitable for the players at his disposal.As for our absent Brazilian contingent, they should not be guaranteed an automatic return to the first team.
Willian and Pepe should be used as warm up cones, the youngsters really put in effort , passion and lots of thinking.
Warm up cones😀😀
Xhaka my motm today! Proved the doubters wrong . Stood tall when we needed him and added a goal. Hopefully the fans will get off his back now!
People expect him to be the DM, CM and AM
I hope he remembers this in the next game, jump to head, quick killer foreword passes, release the ball quickly and no stupid slow back and side ways passes.
His left foot, aerial ability, forward passes, free-kicks, positioning, dirty work and work rate are indispensable to any double-pivot formations, but he needs to have a cooler head. He’d probably be leaving though
We are never as bad as most of us think when we lose and we are never as good as most of us think when we win.
But hard not to get excited after today’s performance. The only change I can see for Tuesday is Partey in for Elneny if he is healthy (although Elneny improved second half).
Special shout out to Xhaka who gets a lot of deserved stick but was huge today. His pass to Tierney before the penalty was world class. As was the free kick.
👍👍👍
Gervinho looked like Maradona in Serie A after he left us and Pepe has shown he can score plenty of goals in France, so it’s not a question of quality. Difference between their times at Arsenal is that Gervinho was incredible at getting into dangerous positions. I remember us throwing him on for 10 minutes at the end of a game and he’d get to the byline, 10 yards from goal, 4 or 5 times, but he almost always made the wrong decision. Pepe just doesn’t seem to move until he gets the ball. I haven’t given up on him – I’ve no doubt in my mind he has the quality to make the final pass/shots count – but he needs to take a look at the youngsters and figure out what he needs to do differently.
@Kobin – comment showed up in the wrong place
Balogun, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Niles. These young players will tear teams apart.
The time is now for them to be played more often. Only them can save our season.
Well-done to the team, just watched highlights. Looked like good performance. We were a bit lucky with the penalty at both ends one not a pen and other missed but sometimes you need this luck to win matches. Hopefully this will kick start our season, I won’t spoil the fellow fans mood by saying anything negative. 👍
Pepe red carded, was played in the Europa League, performed brilliantly in that game.
Fast forward…
Xhaka red carded, was slotted straight back in after serving his match bans, what a performance today! What a goal!
What the h*** did Arteta told these guys?
Makes me wonder what part fatigue plays in his poor performances
all the fans that keep asking why Arteta keeps playing Xhaka, the answer is simple, unfortunately, he is our best midfielder (when Partey is out).
Arteta got the subs wrong. Willock and Pepe almost lost us the game with all the easy balls they lost. Caballos and AMN should have come on instead.
I think everyone else except laccazet would have score that glorious Chelsea goalie howler. The question is, can AUBA put pressure on mendy to make such mistake