Arsenal return to Lille to sign 20-year-old midfielder

Arsenal and Lille have a very good business relationship which has helped the Gunners land some talented players from the French club.
The Ligue 1 side has groomed some of the finest players in the world, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Idrissa Gana Gueye.
They still have some talented individuals coming through their ranks, and Arsenal is looking to add Amadou Onana to their squad, according to The Sun.
The Belgian is just 20, but he has experienced playing in the Champions League and other competitions with them.
Clubs are monitoring him, and he will have a huge future in the game.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side is not looking to wait for too long before making a move for him.
The report claims the midfielder is one of their summer targets, and they could add him to their rebuild before this transfer window closes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have added some fine players to our squad in this transfer window, but we still need squad depth.
A move for Onana will make us even more secure in midfield, and it will give us the chance to field a strong starting XI in different competition.
He might want guarantees of playing time before joining. Allowing him to remain at his present club for another season could make him agree to the transfer.
Would Pepe be receptive to a move back to Lille as part of a deal for the very impressive Onana?We would probably have to subsidise some of his wages to tempt the French club.
I thought the same!
He’s huge, strong and surprisingly quick. Mature but only 20 and maybe goes to ground too often for the EPL. Octopus legs though like Vieira. Excellent prospect depending on the price. Bought by Lille a season ago for 6m, current value 10m so would cost I imagine 15-20m. Any more maybe too much? Good understudy for Partey.
I think its better the idea of onana+grimaldo than 50mm for lisandro martinez.
I haven seen lisandro play but it does more sense to me to get to players who own the positions that we need and that will be able to fight for each position, than 1 expensive player just because is more versatile.
Havent, and two players
We are looking at Onana but we value him too low at the moment. Maybe if/when we get desperate we will increase our interest. Unlike most of the articles on here, this one has some legs but we aren’t running yet.