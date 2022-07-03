Arsenal return to Lille to sign 20-year-old midfielder

Arsenal and Lille have a very good business relationship which has helped the Gunners land some talented players from the French club.

The Ligue 1 side has groomed some of the finest players in the world, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

They still have some talented individuals coming through their ranks, and Arsenal is looking to add Amadou Onana to their squad, according to The Sun.

The Belgian is just 20, but he has experienced playing in the Champions League and other competitions with them.

Clubs are monitoring him, and he will have a huge future in the game.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side is not looking to wait for too long before making a move for him.

The report claims the midfielder is one of their summer targets, and they could add him to their rebuild before this transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have added some fine players to our squad in this transfer window, but we still need squad depth.

A move for Onana will make us even more secure in midfield, and it will give us the chance to field a strong starting XI in different competition.

He might want guarantees of playing time before joining. Allowing him to remain at his present club for another season could make him agree to the transfer.

