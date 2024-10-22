Arsenal return to winning ways with a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk this evening, returning to winning ways after their weekend defeat to Bournemouth.

The Gunners aimed for a quick start and nearly took an early lead as they dominated much of the opening minutes, relentlessly attacking Shakhtar in search of the breakthrough.

Riccardo Calafiori came close to finishing a fine move he initiated, as Shakhtar struggled to cope with Arsenal’s intensity.

Although the Ukrainians attempted to create chances, Arsenal’s solid defending across the pitch prevented their visitors from getting any clear opportunities.

Arsenal’s pressure eventually paid off when Dmytro Riznyk scored an own goal, with Gabriel Martinelli’s shot rebounding off the bar and hitting him in the back.

Before halftime, both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus had opportunities to double the lead, but they were unable to find the target.

After the break, Riznyk continued to be tested, making a brilliant save from another Martinelli effort.

The Gunners pushed for a second goal and eventually earned a penalty, but Leandro Trossard failed to convert.

Losing Calafiori to what appeared to be a serious injury, coupled with the missed penalty, gave Shakhtar a boost in confidence.

The visitors began to threaten, forcing David Raya into a few crucial saves as they sought an equaliser.

This was an unconvincing performance, but a win is a win and we move on to Liverpool at the weekend.