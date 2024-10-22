Arsenal return to winning ways with a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk this evening, returning to winning ways after their weekend defeat to Bournemouth.
The Gunners aimed for a quick start and nearly took an early lead as they dominated much of the opening minutes, relentlessly attacking Shakhtar in search of the breakthrough.
Riccardo Calafiori came close to finishing a fine move he initiated, as Shakhtar struggled to cope with Arsenal’s intensity.
Although the Ukrainians attempted to create chances, Arsenal’s solid defending across the pitch prevented their visitors from getting any clear opportunities.
Arsenal’s pressure eventually paid off when Dmytro Riznyk scored an own goal, with Gabriel Martinelli’s shot rebounding off the bar and hitting him in the back.
Before halftime, both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus had opportunities to double the lead, but they were unable to find the target.
After the break, Riznyk continued to be tested, making a brilliant save from another Martinelli effort.
The Gunners pushed for a second goal and eventually earned a penalty, but Leandro Trossard failed to convert.
Losing Calafiori to what appeared to be a serious injury, coupled with the missed penalty, gave Shakhtar a boost in confidence.
The visitors began to threaten, forcing David Raya into a few crucial saves as they sought an equaliser.
This was an unconvincing performance, but a win is a win and we move on to Liverpool at the weekend.
Arteta is a risk averse. He likes to use only the tried and tested players even when they are performing poorly. We lack creativity without MO and saka and it looks like MA has no solution to it. He could have brought in Nwaneri instead of Sterling. On the weekend he could have played with 3 CB and continue with Sterling so there was a pace in the team for counter attacking.
We played like a team low on confidence as epitomised by Trossards missed penalty.
This injuries have really depleted our squad.Its getting tough by the day. I am afraid,I don’t know how we are going to cope with this.
There is no question that we are missing crucial players but that doesn’t alter the fact that from a really dominant position, they relaxed. Over confident that a goal was going to come? It took a deflection to go in and should have been the opportunity to go for the jugular afterwards.
I admire White enormously, but he was sloppy at one point in the first half which seemed to mirror what followed. I thought Trossard’s penalty was weak and by then I couldn’t see Arsenal rising above mediocrity.
The finishing didn’t exist and I’m mega disappointed by how a poor- but determined – Shakhtar team could keep themselves in the tie.
Califiori is injured to add to a growing list of crocked players. 🤬
Hopefully it’s not too serious for Calafiori, SueP. We could have Saka back for Liverpool too? Fingers crossed but we need to turn up and be at our best for sure.
Our football this season has been not a joy to watch. The speed and lack of real intent, is getting boring to watch and the team is becoming stale. Something has to change and quick. Otherwise we will disappear up our Arsenal.
Another disjointed and Nervy display from our team and a yet some has allegiance we could win the title with Arteta. Forget about that. And sunday fills me with a sense of trepidation. Tired of this men.
Very poor overall from Arsenal. Against any half decent opponent (and Shakhtar were 27th in the CL table, I think) and Arsenal would have been lucky to get the draw playing like that – particularly in the second half.
Far too profligate in front of goal (again) – it’s nights like this that Arsenal really misses a “killer” striker, but we are where we are with that.
I thought Jesus was better than he has been in the EPL, but still no goals since January. How long will Arteta persevere with him I wonder? Sterling was disappointing – he doesn’t look fit to me. White picked up another unnecessary yellow card (following his one for time wasting against Bournemouth). Sooner or later, he’ll be caught out with a second yellow in a game.
We can be sure of one thing at least – Liverpool will present an altogether different class of opponent on Sunday and Arsenal’s performance tonight certainly won’t have them too worried.
Very poor performance by the players and the coach seem lost on what to do.
Arsenal player played like tired legs and were sloppy in possession at times. The fans cried out for Saka’s delputy when the transfer windows.was opend but Arteta and Edu wouldn’t listen. It’s obvious neither of Jesus or Sterling could perform in Saka’s role.
Now I am afraid how we shall cope against deadly Liverpool forwards without Saliba we couldn’t even keep the ball well against Sharktar today. Arsenal only attack outlet today was Matinelli. Trossard was poor in the match and Arteta still kept Nwaneri on the bench fingers crossed🤫
No intensity whatsoever, everybody seems afraid of pressing. Boring to watch us play now just like a couple or so seasons back. Something has to really change and fast. Arteta must really learn to trust his squad if we are to navigate this injuries.
I don’t think, with again, the exception of Partey (who shone) any player was worth more than a 6 out of 10. They were all guilty of sloppiness and poor quality.
Reggie indeed Partey is back to his best and I hope he stays fit. Martinelli looked good in the first half and did nothing there after. The worst of them all was Trossard ! Misplaced so may passes and what an awful penalty!
They all look to me like they were playing with half a heart.
Didn’t make the game tonight, but watched it on TV.
Martin was very impressive and deserved MOTM, with Raya just behind him.
I was also impressed with Gabriel on the wing and he seemed hungry to impress.
It was disappointing not to see MA have the opportunity to introduce our younger players, as the game never felt safe in my opinion.
It seems that Saka won’t be able to play this weekend and now we’re sweating on Califiori!!
Cannot understand why our second half performance was so uninspiring, but as Lee Dixon has just said, a win is a win – bring on Liverpool!!
2 plusses
Partey back to his best..
Martinelli close to his best.
He has Alexander Arnold where we wants him.
He must start
Well neath gunner, ziny could play left back on Sunday, salah has him where he wants.
Poor poor tactics again by the novice. Every 2nd half this season, we have struggled simply because the micro manager tweaks too much. Panicked against Brighton and Bournemouth.
Struggling against Shaktar? With all due redpect to the ukranian team…we should not have been clinging onto a victory . Which manager decides to switch your midfielder who has been controlling the middle of the park to a right back and who then struggled? Oh…you say, we dont have bench players…right, which pair of tweedle dum and tweedle dee stuffed up the transfer season? And why bother to have young bench players if you are not going to use them?
The novice AGAIN switched the team at half time and you could see, they struggled as a team…trossard was poor AGAIN…less said about jesus the better, has to go….calafiori looks more and more like kola…..rice in his new possie looks out of place. Partey IS NOT a right back. Sterling and Jorginho subs….really??
And another thing…we are playing at the emirates and you have the wrong studs on?? And what are they training at training? Red cards , players injury, poor set pieces. And some here think he will win us an epl title. Last season was his Wengers Leicester season. Should have… but couldnt. Won an FA cup that prolonged the misery. Sadly, almost identical again
We were playing without intensity and commitment. I suspect players were thinking more about Liverpool than focusing on the game at hand. Dangerous preparation for such an important game.
2 Small details showing that Arteta is loosing control on the team:
1) Why Trossard took the penalty when Havertz had proved to be the best in that role.
2) Why Levis-Skelly took 3 minutes to get into the field because he had to remove his earrings.
For next game our only hope is that Timber can be recovered and play as a proper substitute for Saliba.
Who is going to play to stop Salah as Calafiori is injured?
Definitely our squad is short of quality.