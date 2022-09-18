Arsenal return to winning ways with dominant display at Brentford

Arsenal have completed dominated Brentford in their own stadium, a rare occurrence for the Bees, winning 3-0 thanks to goals by Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba and Fabio Vieira.
The Gunners couldn’t have asked for a better opening 45 minutes. They opened the scoring early on thanks to a neat corner which was met by William Saliba at the near post, who headed over our rivals and into the net.
We continued to dominate, cleaning up well when out of possession and moving the ball around well, and the second goal was a beauty to watch. Tierney laid it off to Xhaka who picked out Gabriel Jesus with a sweet cross which left the defender in no mans land for the Brazilian to head home unchallenged.
The second-half got off to a bang also when Fabio Vieira capped off a neat move which started at the back when William Saliba played a one-two to get things moving in the right direction, and the Portuguese hit a wonderful strike in off the inside the post.
We seemed to slow down midway through the second-half however, and the Bees began to enjoy a little more possession, and they started creeping into the final third, and were almost awarded a penalty only for Toney to have been deemed offside before retrieving the ball.
Jesus nearly added a fourth for us with around 10 minutes remaining on the clock, only for David Raya to deny his placed effort.
History was also made today, after Mikel Arteta gifted minutes to Marquinhos and Nathan Nwaneri late on, with the latter becoming the youngest every Premier League player who is just 15 years and 181 days old, with the pair coming on for the four minutes of injury time.
It was a near-perfect performance from our boys today as they re-took top spot in the Premier League table, with our defence never looking like conceding even when they came in for a little pressure late into the game.
We really looked good today, and I dare say that we deserve to sit top of the table at present.
Patrick
A very entertaining match! The team seemed to have been well-drilled and were highly dominating at a supposedly tough place
It was difficult to choose an MOTM because everybody played so well, but my choice was Saliba because his goal forced Brentford to open up and he was so dominant in the back
Toss up between Xhaka and Saliba for me. Both stood out to me in a game where everyone looked great. Not many teams have come to Brentford and been this dominant.
Yeah, it was an incredible display from the players. Kudos to Arteta and the coaches as well, for training the players with such intricate tactic this season
Now who predicted Brentford win 🤔🤔
Winning the league this season is our target.
Leicester did it. We can.
We just have to keep Partey fit and sustain this momentum
Arteta the legend
I didn’t watch the match but my expectations were met. Also I hope Arteta rewards firm and hardwork. He should play his best players.
*form
Well for those wondering why Viera was signed, there it is.
I love the composure with Viera. This is our season.
He doesn’t shoot the orbit – he knows where the goal post is.
Impressive win and done comfortably away at Brentford. The commentators mentioned that this season no team has gone to Brentford and did what we did by totally dominating them.
Impressive goal from Vieira.
Martinelli, still the same complain about him. Holds on to the ball way too long instead of releasing a pass. I dislike that about him TBVH, he kills so many attacking moves when he does that.
Very happy with the clean sheet for Ramsdale.
Now on to another boring depressive 2 weeks of pointless international break
Can you just give Martinelli a break? Going forward he was great, defensively he was great, what more did expect from the young lad? Must he score in every match up impress you?
No Angelo, give him a break when he starts making right decisions. He’s a very good kid, talented, his decision making is what sets him apart from the likes of Saka, Pedri and co.
If he’s to reach his peak, he has to improve on that.
Did we give Xhaka a break?
Did Ben White got a break last season? Even till now you still have people talking about his downside.
Did Nketiah get a break from half the fanbase when Arteta renewed his contract?
So please don’t the special treatment on Nelli now.
Like I said, it’s been consistent side to his game, and if you don’t find that aspect of his game disturbing then I’m not sure you actually watch the team play and moves.
I’m not hounding the kid, I love him, all I’m saying his he needs to learn to release the ball quicker and he needs to be quick with his decision making.
Vieira just had his first EPL game and every decision he made was quick and solid, even the decision to shoot. Saka’s been doing it for the last 2 season, if you want to take on your man, make the decision and go for it, if you want to drive forward go for it, do anything you have to with the ball at your feet. The games in constant motion, you can’t tell me it’s okay tha he holds on to the ball too much turning around needlessly when he could’ve set other players a free ball to move forward
Was that quality difference or superior tactics?
If we play with this confidence throughout this season, all teams below 6th place last season and promoted teams are in for it.
What is left of the team now is ruthlessness.
Onward!!!
Good game good goals three points.
Xhaka is the leader of the team .
Partey the spine
Saliba , white and Gabriel our shoulders.
Did we sign vierra just 2 months ago? He looks as if he’s been here for ages.
Onto the next one
The gap we’r seeing with the oppenents is a really good sign of improvement.Wer’ litteraly playing teams out of the park…Even against manure We should have won the game easely.
Great win today. The guys come out with a very professional win. We didn’t over simplify things and we got the goals. Xhaka was my outstanding player in this match, but all did their part in the win especially Jesus and Viera. Long may we continue to win and win and win.
Can Thomas Partey just stay fit please, his the heart of Arsenal and orchestrates every good thing the team does. Can the guy just stay fit and do this thing he knows how to do best. He is a joy to watch. Partey owns the Arsenal midfield and makes things so easy for the rest of the players. Am not among fans wishing Partey is replaced because of his constant injury worries but am of the view that Thomas Partey can just stay fit and help Arsenal run things. Partey is pure class and if you know football, you’ll agree with me that no Premier League player can do what Thomas Partey does for Arsenal. He plays a totally different kind of football from the rest in his position
Brentford isn’t a bad team but today they become a number “too small” in every department. They simply got outplayed by an impressing Arsenal team. The future looks bright 🔴⚪️