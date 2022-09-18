Arsenal return to winning ways with dominant display at Brentford

Arsenal have completed dominated Brentford in their own stadium, a rare occurrence for the Bees, winning 3-0 thanks to goals by Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba and Fabio Vieira.

The Gunners couldn’t have asked for a better opening 45 minutes. They opened the scoring early on thanks to a neat corner which was met by William Saliba at the near post, who headed over our rivals and into the net.

We continued to dominate, cleaning up well when out of possession and moving the ball around well, and the second goal was a beauty to watch. Tierney laid it off to Xhaka who picked out Gabriel Jesus with a sweet cross which left the defender in no mans land for the Brazilian to head home unchallenged.

The second-half got off to a bang also when Fabio Vieira capped off a neat move which started at the back when William Saliba played a one-two to get things moving in the right direction, and the Portuguese hit a wonderful strike in off the inside the post.

We seemed to slow down midway through the second-half however, and the Bees began to enjoy a little more possession, and they started creeping into the final third, and were almost awarded a penalty only for Toney to have been deemed offside before retrieving the ball.

Jesus nearly added a fourth for us with around 10 minutes remaining on the clock, only for David Raya to deny his placed effort.

History was also made today, after Mikel Arteta gifted minutes to Marquinhos and Nathan Nwaneri late on, with the latter becoming the youngest every Premier League player who is just 15 years and 181 days old, with the pair coming on for the four minutes of injury time.

It was a near-perfect performance from our boys today as they re-took top spot in the Premier League table, with our defence never looking like conceding even when they came in for a little pressure late into the game.

We really looked good today, and I dare say that we deserve to sit top of the table at present.

Patrick

