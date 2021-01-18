Arsenal return to winning ways with dominant performance

Arsenal returned to the top half of the table in style this evening when putting Newcastle to the sword at the Emirates.
The Gunners were in control for much of the 90 minutes, but despite a host of chances in the opening half, were unable to clinch the breakthrough.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shockingly missed an open goal (video) from close range around 20 minutes into the matchup, while Darlow was equal to the rest of our efforts, but the second-half proved to be much different.
That man Auba broke the deadlock five minutes into the half with a confidently taken effort, and the team continued their dominance from the first half but with a refreshing new feeling in front of goal.
We looked deadly throughout the half, and it was no surprise to see us double our lead shortly after, but the manner in which we did was a delight to watch.
Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were the guys to finish off the neat team move (video), with ESR’s fine run down the left before putting on a plate for his partner in crime in the box.
Aubameyang completed the rout with the third (video) when he got into the perfect spot in the box to make it three, while Cedric Soares just managed to keep the ball from going off for a goal kick.
This sort of performance is a delight after our struggles in front of goal against Crystal Palace, and there is so much to feel positive about.
Patrick
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Aubameyang didn’t play well in the first half, then he showed his great shooting ability in the second half. Newcastle’s defense was more open after Aubameyang’s goal and Smith-Rowe capitalized on it very well with his movements/ assist
Really impressed with all Gunners in the second half, especially with Smith-Rowe, Partey and Soares. They worked so hard to retrieve the ball and assist the others
Arsenal have kept 5 consecutive clean sheets for the first time since 2009!!
People were always questioning if Arteta really improved our defense.
Well there you have it lads.
Saka and Smith Rowe link up as usual.
Good to have Auba back.
Holding low-key has been too solid at the back.
Leno? These clean sheets must be giving him confidence.
Pepe and Willian should be ashamed of themselves.
People were really saying it was Arteta’s tactics that had our players struggling.
Well on to the next win please before we put United in the dust next week.
Arteta’s tactics were part of the struggle in attack but he is not the only reason of our struggle. We lack directness from our wingers at times. Even today we lookd flat in the first half. Its easy to read our attacking play at times and we never look like scoring sometimes. At times where we do look like svoring we mess it up with poor devision making. Too much aimless crossing and hope at times
You can add the fraude Ozil to Pepe and Wilian…Good riddence…
For all those of you who have criticized Auba this season you were right to do so but all I want to say is Auba is still the same player he was. He hasnt changed because of his contract or body language or whatever. I’ve said it on several occasions that if Auba doesn’t score it means he’s had an average game. As proof you can go back to the seasons where he was even scoring. Many here would still say he needs to contribute more. He’s a poacher so Arsenal’s struggling in creating chances make him look worse and thus affects his confidence. I’m not confident in our attack because its so predictable at times but our defense looks to have improved. Auba easily the MOTM because his goal changed the game.
I’ld rank Partey and ESR above Auba despite that he had two goals. Cedric too was immense.
Kev brilliant Kev, when I read people call him lazy I always wondered what they mean, because to me aubamayang has always been like this, but just because he’s not scoring goals he’s suddenly lazy and some were even saying we should bench him for Martinelli. Easily my MOTM too.
Both Saka and Smith Rowe already look like players playing above their years. Smith Rowe doesn’t over complicate his play, at times he just keeps it simple, one touch & keep the ball moving. A joy to watch these two lads.
I predicted a 3:1 win but the boys wanted the clean sheet. Nice…
Aubameyang scored two goals. I hope it helps his confidence. Glad we came to life after an unimpressed first half.
Cedric had a good game. Special mention.
3 points, clean sheet, moving up the table gradually. A happy fan..
Kevin Debruyne for Rayan Giggs…2 0 Arsenal!!!
Partey, ESR, xhaka, cedric (whom I think played way better than bellerin today), saka where the main stars of tonight. Others did well too and I’m excited Auba got his goals. Up to those goals, he was non existent. But here’s hoping to seeing the Auba of last season back. I missed you. Martinelli should have come in sooner though. Well done lads
That is literally Auba’s style of play. He is a poacher. It only looks good when he scores. He has not flopped or is he worse off because of a new contract or whatever. All the seasons he’s played here and even in his best, he has several games where he does nothing but still scores. The only difference this season is that he hasn’t scored much so his inactivity is being pointed out.
Croydon De Bruyne/Auba my motm!
Clean sheet, 3 points, 3 -yes 3 – goals, Up to 10th….. and…..
Auba’s back baby!!!! 🤩
Great 2nd half