Arsenal return to winning ways with dominant performance

Arsenal returned to the top half of the table in style this evening when putting Newcastle to the sword at the Emirates.

The Gunners were in control for much of the 90 minutes, but despite a host of chances in the opening half, were unable to clinch the breakthrough.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shockingly missed an open goal (video) from close range around 20 minutes into the matchup, while Darlow was equal to the rest of our efforts, but the second-half proved to be much different.

That man Auba broke the deadlock five minutes into the half with a confidently taken effort, and the team continued their dominance from the first half but with a refreshing new feeling in front of goal.

We looked deadly throughout the half, and it was no surprise to see us double our lead shortly after, but the manner in which we did was a delight to watch.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were the guys to finish off the neat team move (video), with ESR’s fine run down the left before putting on a plate for his partner in crime in the box.

Aubameyang completed the rout with the third (video) when he got into the perfect spot in the box to make it three, while Cedric Soares just managed to keep the ball from going off for a goal kick.

This sort of performance is a delight after our struggles in front of goal against Crystal Palace, and there is so much to feel positive about.

Patrick