Arsenal return to winnings ways on return to European football

Arsenal have clinched the three points from their opening Europa League clash of the season, beating FC Zurich 2-1 in Switzerland.
The Gunners made as many as seven changes from the team who lost to Manchester United at the weekend, with three players in Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner making their full debuts .
The two sides started the match rather evenly, with the home side really trying to assert things by pushing up the field, but their eagerness saw them pay the price early on when a rapid breakaway move saw them punished.
Fabio Vieira showed a touch of class as he set Eddie Nketiah free down the left hand side, and he used his pace to get down the wing before whipping a low cross into the path of Marquinhos to score on his debut.
We began to assert our dominance after the goal as we looked to take the game to our rivals, but just as we looked destined to take our lead into the break, Nketiah was then the culprit as he brought down the Zurich striker for a penalty just before the break, which they duly tucked away into the bottom left, sending Turner the wrong way.
It seemed to be all one-way traffic shortly into the new half however, although our efforts weren’t really testing the opposition goalkeeper, that was until Marquinhos and Nketiah combined again, this time with the Brazilian’s in-swinging cross teeing it up perfectly for the striker to head home.
The boss moved to make a triple change soon after which seemed to slow our progress, with Zinchenko, Saka and Odegaard coming in for Tierney, Marquinhos and Vieira, and there was few chances beyond that which were worthy of noting.
There was a late foul in and around the box at the other end in the dying minutes however, but thankfully the linesman had deemed it to be offside and we held on for the victory.
Zurich weren’t better than Bournemouth since they had no courage to build from the back, but most of our squad-rotation players were still rusty. It was an entertaining game though, because of our total domination
I think Tierney still needs more games to adapt to his new role and Marquinhos looks more suited to our tiki-taka style than Pepe
Great 3 points and as said before, thats the most important thing. The big plus was the quality Marquinos provided. The negative we again are so easy to get through, our defence is so disjointed. The scary thing is it was close to our best defence but the cohesion is missing. Hopefully we can get back to winning ways on Sunday in the league.
It was a good win but we were casual in our play. We dominated the ball but we also invited pressure on to ourselves with our poor passing at times. These are the kind of matches that you could dominate and out of nowhere you could just lose or draw. We need to keep at it for the full 90minutes and not be sleeping the job. I think we should’ve done better. Some new players really impressed today so all in all its a good win.
Glad we won. Bit of a dull, slow game.
Very happy for Marq, has a solid game. Bit disappointed with Vieira against average opposition but still early days.
Viera looks so unfit at the moment, he hasnt had the best preparation.
But very skilfull
The finishing is still a concern….. We should out teams to the Sword in the first half but again we’r too young and it can backfire at times like agianst Man U
Put teams
Not a fan of EL but I did watch it for a change ,early rounds remind me of earlier World Cup or euro games ,playing teams you are ment to beat .
Obviously good that we get to rest players but that end team wasn’t far off our usual first team ,which is a worry that we could only beat a team (who probably would be in our 4th division)by 1 goal .
A few positives and a few negatives,but job done onto Neverton next .
Not impressed with Fabio Vieira at all! Too light-weight and too many misplaced passes.
Agree but he is behind everyone in his preparation.
Underwhelming but also seems unimportant today.
Successes? Marquinhos is ready – goal and assist while playing to orders and well within himself; Sambi improving in that position and excellent; Tomi – Mr Reliable.
Disappointments? Martinelli back to his headless chicken style; Holding atrocious and it rubbed off on Gabriel; Tierney looked uncomfortable all game – couldn’t pass for toffee; our penalty area play, always one bad pass too many, bad decision making, poor finishing.
Some credit in the bank though for it being a team with 7 changes.
lol Holding rubbed off on Gabrielle, have you watched Gabby this season not much to write home about.
The fact it was pretty much our 1st team is a worry
Didn’t leave 3rd gear which is fine by me, job done. Marquinhos with some good crosses and a good goal. That’s really the only thing to write about. No injures always a plus. Keep it moving, will prob not be playing this weekend either. More rest time and for players to come back