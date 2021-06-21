Arsenal return with second bid for Anderlecht’s Lokonga

Second bid for Lokonga launched

Arsenal have made their second offer for Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to reports.

The Belgian reporter Sven Claes and English reporter Chris Wheately have both confirmed the news on Monday morning.

🟣⚪️ ➡️ 🔴⚪️ Arsenal have made a 14 + 3 million (bonuses) offer for Sambi Lokonga (21, 🇧🇪) from Anderlecht. Negotiations still ongoing. Personal terms have been agreed since a week ago. #ArsenalFC pic.twitter.com/GeQtjLuXNE — Sven Claes (@svenclaes) June 20, 2021

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga. As reports in Belgium have mentioned, the player wants to join #AFC with personal terms already agreed. Fee still yet to be agreed but optimism from all sides that a deal can be reached. https://t.co/ILskGWGodt — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 21, 2021

The offer is believed to be €14m + €3m in bonuses (add ons). The midfielder is highly coveted across Europe, with German giants Bayern Munich also credited to hold an interest.

Although that bid is unlikely to be accepted, there is confidence in both the camps that the deal can be wrapped up imminently.

The young Belgian midfielder made it to the 33-man provisional squad of Belgium for the ongoing Euros, but failed to make the final draft.

With the squad that Roberto Martinez has on his disposal, getting selected in the provisional squad is still a big feat for a 21-year-old.

The central midfielder, who is technically good on the ball, made 37 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s team in the last campaign.

The 21-year-old also has a dressing room voice, after already taking over the armband at Anderlecht.

People who have regularly watched the player, compare himself to the young Yaya Toure and former Arsenal player Samir Nasri.

And if he’s anywhere close to their level, he will certainly have a good career.

Yash Bisht