Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal return with second bid for Anderlecht’s Lokonga

Second bid for Lokonga launched

Arsenal have made their second offer for Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to reports.

The Belgian reporter Sven Claes and English reporter Chris Wheately have both confirmed the news on Monday morning.

The offer is believed to be €14m + €3m in bonuses (add ons). The midfielder is highly coveted across Europe, with German giants Bayern Munich also credited to hold an interest.

Although that bid is unlikely to be accepted, there is confidence in both the camps that the deal can be wrapped up imminently.

The young Belgian midfielder made it to the 33-man provisional squad of Belgium for the ongoing Euros, but failed to make the final draft.

With the squad that Roberto Martinez has on his disposal, getting selected in the provisional squad is still a big feat for a 21-year-old.

The central midfielder, who is technically good on the ball, made 37 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s team in the last campaign.

The 21-year-old also has a dressing room voice, after already taking over the armband at Anderlecht.

People who have regularly watched the player, compare himself to the young Yaya Toure and former Arsenal player Samir Nasri.

And if he’s anywhere close to their level, he will certainly have a good career.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags Anderlecht Belgium lokonga

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Yash Bisht says:
    June 21, 2021 at 9:47 am

    I am excited about this player!! What do you guys think? Looking forward to your opinions…

    Reply
  2. LUCKY JAMES says:
    June 21, 2021 at 9:52 am

    I don’t have issues with Arsenal signing Young players.Sambi Longoga is definitely a future prospect but I want Arsenal to go for big name players like Maddison,Neves and probably Bissouma

    Reply
  3. Sean M says:
    June 21, 2021 at 9:57 am

    This is the kind of signing I hope we make more of. Skipping the stage where a smaller club increases their value from 10 to 50 mill.

    Reply
  4. Declan says:
    June 21, 2021 at 9:59 am

    Don’t know much about him but looks decent on YouTube, but then again, even Mbappé looks good on YouTube 😜

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs