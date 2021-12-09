Arsenal returns for 60m euros rated ace that did well in the Champions League

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of the hottest midfielders in Europe and he proved that again when he scored against Manchester City in the Champions League this midweek.

The Hungarian has been on the radar of Europe’s best clubs in the last few transfer windows.

Todofichajes says Arsenal wanted to sign him when he played for Red Bull Salzburg.

However, they couldn’t reach an agreement with his previous club and he moved to RB Leipzig.

He has continued his development there and could finally move to the Emirates.

The report claims Arsenal remains interested and could now move for him in the January transfer window.

They currently value him at €60M, but the report claims Arsenal might pay just €40m to land him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Szoboszlai will almost certainly leave Leipzig for a top club in the near future and it would be great if Arsenal wins the race for his signature then.

The former Liefering star is a top player and he could do much better if he moves to the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are the two main attacking midfielders at Arsenal now, but adding the 21-year-old to our squad would make it much stronger.