Arsenal returns for Ligue 1 star as they intensify their search for a new striker

Jonathan David’s form in this campaign has made it hard for Arsenal to resist targeting him.

The Canadian had been a target for the Gunners but interest in his signature appears to have died down in recent months.

Arsenal has instead looked at signing the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Youssef En-Nesyri.

However, Standard Sports reports that they still have an interest in David as he continues to shine at Lille.

He has already scored 12 goals in 22 competitive games for the French club this season. 10 of those have come from 16 league games.

Dominic Calvert Lewin is also on Arsenal’s radar, but David could be easier to sign because they already have a fine relationship with his present club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal would certainly sign an attacker in the summer if Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette leave the club.

Both forwards haven’t been playing much in this campaign, but their departure will leave a huge striker gap at the Emirates, which needs to be filled.

David has proven in the last two seasons that he can score regularly. At 21, he could offer us a good decade of service if we sign him soon.