Arsenal returns for Serie A ace as their search for a striker goes on

Arsenal is reportedly back in the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as they seek a player who can score more goals.

The Gunners are struggling to get consistent performances from their strikers and currently lack a player who can score up to 20 league goals per season. To compete for the league or trophies, they need a player capable of such goal-scoring prowess.

Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah has provided this level of goal output, which is why there have been calls for Arsenal to sign another striker.

They are considering several options, including Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, and are open to signing a player from outside the Premier League.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Arsenal is still interested in adding Dusan Vlahovic to their squad and could revive their pursuit of his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus was willing to sell the Serbian striker in the summer and may still consider a deal if they receive a good offer.

However, Vlahovic is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, which means Arsenal faces stiff competition in their bid to acquire him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We wanted Vlahovic because our coaches ran the rule over the Serbian and considered him good enough for our team.

We will benefit from adding him to our group because he is a lethal goalscorer.



