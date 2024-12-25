Arsenal reveal dates for two-legged EFL Semi finals against Newcastle

Arsenal confirm fixture details about Carabao Cup semi finals

Arsenal’s victory over Crystal Palace in the EFL cup quarter final has given us a massive opportunity to not only boost our confidence for the rest of the season but to also add to our trophy cabinet as well.

Arsenal haven’t won the competition, surprisingly, since 1993 under the tutelage of George Graham. Even more surprising is the fact that we have only ever won the League Cup twice in our history ,despite dominating the toughest domestic competition (the FA Cup).

In order to add to our two previous wins, we’ll have the small matter of a potential North London derby in the final to deal with but first we’ll have to overcome Newcastle United over the course of a two legged fixture.

Arsenal have confirmed the fixture details for the clash as we’ll play the first leg at home on Tuesday, January the 7th with the kick-off time slated for 8pm. The second leg will be held just under a month later at St. James’ Park on February 5th with the kick-off time slated for 8pm as well.

The game will provide the Gunners with a chance to get some sweet revenge after the Magpies inflicted a one nil win on us earlier this season. If we can get through to the finals, we’ll face either one of Liverpool or Tottenham which will be a daunting prospect either way.

Both will be daunting in different ways, with Tottenham it’s more the fear of them finally winning a trophy at our expense more than anything. At the same time as that might be a scary proposition, it will be a very different feeling if we manage to reach the final and also beat them as well.

Like I said, before that, we’ll have to get the better of Newcastle, and I’m pretty confident we’ll have enough to beat them over two legs!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.